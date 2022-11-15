Gervonta Davis fighting on Jan.7th in DC – will it be Ryan Garcia?

Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis will be fighting on January 7th in Washington, DC, against a still-to-be-determined opponent.

With Tank being a pay-per-view fighter on Showtime, he needs an opponent to help bring in the buys. As we’ve seen, Tank can’t do it alone because he’s never fought an elite-level fighter during his career to raise his popularity to become a PPV attraction.

Also, Tank’s [promoters at Mayweather Promotions put him on pay-per-view too soon in his career before he’d been seen enough by fans for them to become hooked.

Unfortunately, with Tank (27-0, 25 KOs) defending his WBA ‘regular’ lightweight title in DC, that rules out Ryan Garcia as his opponent. That’s not the ideal location for a mega-fight between Kingry and Tank, so it means that we’ll likely see Gervonta defending against one of these contenders:

Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz

Chris Colbert

Jezreel Corrales

Hector Luis Garcia

Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero

With Tank fighting only PBC fighters, that means he’s going to be forced to do rematches because there are not enough well-known guys for him to fight on Showtime pay-per-view.

Tank already beat Pitbull Cruz (24-2-1, 17 KOs) by a narrow 12 round unanimous decision last December, but it was a close fight. Given the closeness of the fight and Pitbull’s popularity, it makes him a logical choice for Tank’s next fight on January 7th.

Chris Colbert (16-1, 6 KOs) would be a good option as well for Tank if not for his one-sided 12 round decision loss to Hector Luis Garcia last February. For the hardcore boxing fans that know who Colbert is, they wouldn’t be impressed with Tank Davis fighting him.

The casual fans don’t know who Colbert is, so they wouldn’t care if Tank fought him, and more importantly, they wouldn’t open their wallets to order the fight on SHOWTIME pay-per-view.

Fans want to see an upgrade in competition for Tank from the cherries he’s been facing during his nine-year professional career.

Still, the 28-year-old Gervonta has been brought along by his promoters to extend his career as long as possible. The way to do that is with careful matchmaking to ensure that their fighters don’t take punishment.

If Tank’s management allowed him to fight opposition on different networks, these fighters would be options for him: