Jake Paul vs Gervonta Davis? Netflix Post Hints at November Fight in Atlanta

Speculation over Jake Paul’s next opponent took a sharp turn after Netflix’s Turkish branch briefly posted — then deleted — a fight poster announcing Paul against current lightweight titleholder Gervonta “Tank” Davis. The image listed November 15 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta as the scheduled date and venue.

The post carried Netflix Turkiye’s gold checkmark and official affiliate branding, suggesting it wasn’t a random fabrication. The post was spotted on X within minutes before it was pulled. Netflix has yet to release a formal statement, and Most Valuable Promotions, Paul’s promotional arm, has not commented either.

Boxing reporter Mike Coppinger added weight to the story, reporting:

“Jake Paul will face Gervonta Davis on Nov. 15 at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena in an exhibition on Netflix, sources confirm to The Ring. Talks for Paul to face Anthony Joshua collapsed over network issues. Paul’s last fight took place at 200 pounds while Davis is a champion at 135.”

Why This Leak Carries Weight

Netflix is not a stranger to boxing. The company has streamed Paul’s fight with Mike Tyson, as well as Katie Taylor’s trilogy bout with Amanda Serrano. That history makes the leak harder to dismiss as a simple error. Even if it was posted prematurely, the likelihood is strong that discussions for Paul–Davis are advanced enough to warrant internal promotional material.

The timing also aligns with boxing’s current calendar. Davis has been linked to bigger crossover fights after his stalled momentum earlier this year, while Paul has been open about chasing opponents with real name value. A November date in Atlanta fits the mold of a Netflix-backed event designed to draw both mainstream and boxing audiences.

👀 The official Netflix Turkey account tweeting and deleting a fight announcement for Jake Paul-Tank Davis on Nov 15 in Atlanta. pic.twitter.com/GyPqBGsoQj — EverythingBoxing | Darshan Desai (@EverythingBoxi2) August 20, 2025

The Size Question and Sporting Logic

What stands out most is the proposed matchup itself. Davis has spent his career around lightweight and super lightweight. Paul campaigns at cruiserweight, with a walk-around weight that often exceeds 190 pounds. Even if catchweight terms are agreed, the gap is massive.

Still, money often overrides weight logic in modern boxing. Davis’ profile as a knockout attraction and Paul’s commercial pull make the fight financially viable, regardless of the competitive imbalance on paper. If confirmed, this bout would continue Paul’s pattern of testing boundaries between spectacle and sport.

At this stage, the fight remains unconfirmed, and details could change.