Campbell Hatton Says Gervonta Davis’ “Food Through A Straw” Tweet Is A “Compliment

21-year-old lightweight prospect Campbell Hatton, son of course of Ricky Hatton, advanced to 9-0(3) this past Saturday night, this on the undercard of the Dmitry Bivol Vs. Gilberto Zurdo Ramirez fight in Abu Dhabi. And after Hatton’s victory, there was, for some reason, a tweet put out asking the following, quite simply foolish question:

“Gervonta Davis Vs. Campbell Hatton in 2023. Who wins and how?”

Now, every fight fan out there knows full well that Hatton, at just 21 years of age and after a mere nine pro bouts, is not ready for Tank Davis, a seasoned 28-year-old who has won multiple world titles and has scored some crushing KO wins (see his brutal knockout win over Leo Santa Cruz). Not now and not next year. It was then perhaps no great shock that Davis, maybe taking offense at such a question being posed, shot back with a tweet of his own. A quite nasty tweet.

“He’ll be at dinner w his pops the next night eating his food through a straw,” Davis wrote in a tweet that was soon deleted.

I think we all agree Davis – who is, of course, looking at much, much bigger fights, with a showdown with Ryan Garcia still a possibility for Tank’s next outing (fingers crossed) – would make short work of Hatton at this respective stage in the careers of the two fighters. Who knows how far Hatton can eventually go, how much he can develop and achieve? But at this current time, Hatton is barely out of the novice stage, and he has no need to rush, with time being very much on his side.

And Hatton himself was not offended in the slightest by Davis’ tweet; Campbell telling Drive that the tweet was a “compliment.”

“I must be doing something right! I am surprised he even knows my name,” Campbell said of Davis and his message on social media. “I just take it as a big compliment, really.”

Good on Hatton for showing class. Really, the question of who would win between Hatton and Davis should never have been asked in the first place. Let’s wait and see if Hatton can win the British title, let alone a world title.