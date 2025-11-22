Boxing Tonight: Benavidez vs. Yarde, Norman vs. Haney – Live Results and Updates From Saudi Arabia

The Ring IV card, headlined by David Benavidez and Anthony Yarde, takes place tonight with DAZN PPV streaming the entire show. Riyadh has settled into a familiar rhythm with these cards — long night, strict order, and once the cameras are on, it doesn’t slow down.

DAZN’s broadcast starts at 12am PT / 3pm ET / 8pm GMT / 11pm KSA, giving fans a clear window so they know exactly when to lock in.

ito Mielnicki Jr starts the serious action at 10.15pm UK, followed by Abdullah Mason vs Sam Noakes at 11pm UK. After that the card steps up with ‘Bam’ Rodriguez vs Fernando Martinez at midnight, Devin Haney vs Brian Norman at 1am UK, and David Benavidez vs Anthony Yarde closing around 2am UK. A long night, but standard for these Riyadh shows now.

When The Ring Walks Actually Happen

Mielnicki Jr vs Nmomah: 10.15pm UK / 5.15pm ET

Mason vs Noakes: 11pm UK / 6pm EST

‘Bam’ Rodriguez vs Martinez: 12am UK (Sun) / 7pm ET

Haney vs Norman: 1am UK (Sun) / 8pm ET

Benavidez vs Yarde: 2am UK (Sun) / 9pm ET

DAZN PPV is streaming worldwide. Price sits at $59.99 in the U.S. and Canada, £24.99 in the UK. You can buy the PPV on its own with a 7-day free trial, or bundle it with an annual plan that adds an extra free month.

DAZN’s Ultimate Tier now promises at least 12 PPVs a year, including Saturday’s The Ring IV PPV and December’s Ring V. That avoids any extra fees for those shows. Pricing is $44.99 per month in the U.S., and £22.99 per month in the UK for the first 12 months.

Boxing fans’ reaction

UK fans call the late times “rough but maybe worth it.” U.S. fans say the price is “too expensive but expected for this lineup.” One line making the noise: “If Benavidez and Yarde deliver, I won’t complain about the bill.”

