Paramount+ Lands Exclusive Deal to Stream Zuffa Boxing Across the Americas Starting 2026

Paramount+ has just pulled a power move. The streaming giant will become the exclusive home of Zuffa Boxing across the U.S., Canada and Latin America beginning January 2026, after striking a long-term rights deal with TKO Group Holdings (the UFC/WWE parent) and Saudi entertainment powerhouse Sela.

The new promotion — backed by UFC boss Dana White, Saudi boxing chief HE Turki Alalshikh, Sela CEO Dr. Rakan Alharthy, and WWE/TKO exec Nick Khan — plans to stage at least 12 cards in its debut year, with room to grow. Paramount+ will carry the entire slate, with some events possibly simulcast on CBS and other Paramount outlets.

UFC Boss Dana White Expands His Grip on Combat Sports

White said he’s out to bring “great boxing events to a global audience,” promising competitive fights mixing up-and-comers and star names. It’s a clear signal that Zuffa Boxing isn’t a hobby — it’s TKO’s big boxing play to sit alongside the UFC.

HE Turki Alalshikh called the partnership proof that the appetite for big-time boxing is alive and said this is “the future for live boxing coverage.” Paramount’s own DTC chair Cindy Holland pitched it as a chance to build “year-round marquee live events” and give subscribers premium fight nights alongside UFC content.

What This Means for Fans and the Boxing Market

For viewers in the Americas, the message is simple: if you want to watch Zuffa Boxing, Paramount+ is now the shop window. The first shows hit the platform in January 2026, with a dozen fight nights planned and more promised.

It’s also the clearest sign yet that streaming is fully swallowing boxing. Paramount joins DAZN, Amazon, and ESPN+ in the arms race for combat sports content. Expect slick UFC-style production, heavy promotion, and — knowing Dana — plenty of noise to draw casuals in.

MY Take

Big move, no question. UFC/TKO aren’t dipping a toe; they’re shoving boxing onto a platform with global reach. Paramount’s banking on Dana White doing for boxing what he did for MMA: build stars fast, hype shows hard, and keep the schedule moving.

For fans? Another subscription, another log-in — annoying, but at least it’s a clear home if you want Zuffa’s brand of fights. If White matches hungry names early and keeps the cards meaningful, this could shake a stale market. If it turns into one-sided squash matches, fans will bounce.

Right now, though, it feels like serious intent — Saudi backing, Paramount’s reach, and Dana’s fight machine.

Boxing could use the shake-up.