Vergil Ortiz Jr’s trainer, Robert Garcia, says Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis and his promoter, Eddie Hearn, don’t want to fight Vergil Jr.

(Credit: Golden Boy / Cris Esqueda)

Garcia Doubts Ennis’ Intentions

They’re coming to Vergil’s fight tonight against Erickson Lubin to be seen, and to promote Ennis, making it appear that he wants to face him. It’s all fake stuff.

Robert points out that if ‘Boots’ Ennis was serious about wanting to fight Ortiz Jr. (23-0, 21 KOs), he would have invited him to his recent fight last month against Uisma Lima on October 11th in Philadelphia. He didn’t do that. So, he views Ennis and his promoter Hearn’s interest in showing up at ringside tonight as superficial theatrics.

Ortiz Jr. is defending his WBC interim junior middleweight title against #4-ranked contender Lubin (27-2, 19 KOs) in a 12-round fight at the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. The event will be shown live on DAZN.

“Boots’ doesn’t want to fight Vergil. ‘Boot’ is not going to fight Vergil next. Whatever they say about there’s a signed contract next, that’s all bull s***. He’s going to show up. Why didn’t they call us up and invite us to his fight three weeks ago?” said trainer Robert Garcia to Fight Hub TV about his belief that Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis won’t fight Vergil Ortiz Jr.

It’s hard to figure out whether Ennis (35-0, 31 KOs) is serious or not because he’s a different type of fighter. He turns down big-money fights against Vergil, Devin Haney, and Teofimo Lopez, but talks like he wants to accomplish big things with his career. He could feel that this was the right time to start taking the risky fights at 28.

Eddie Hearn’s Ringside PR Play

“You come to ours. We come to yours and we promote the fight. That would have been the perfect thing to do. They are going to show up. That’s not going to make a difference. That’s them trying to get the media to believe they’re ready for the fight. I know they’re not,” said trainer Robert.

Ennis should have invited Ortiz Jr. and Robert Garcia to his fight against Lima last month. But maybe he didn’t think about it, because he was too preoccupied.

“They already have a possible opponent. It’s all part of the show, part of promoting his fighter, and he’s doing a great job doing it,” said Garcia.