Chisora Changes His Tune with Expert Prediction on Itauma vs. Whyte

Like any and all other heavyweight players out there, British veteran, indeed genuine warhorse Derek Chisora is most interested to see what will happen when red-hot heavyweight sensation Moses Itauma and fellow veteran (and former two-time Chisora dance partner) Dillian Whyte get it on tomorrow night in Riyadh.

Chisora, closing in on retirement, initially picked Itauma to KO Whyte, but he has changed his mind some. Speaking with Sun Sport, “War” said that the manner in which 37 year old Whyte has whipped his body into shape has made him look at the fight differently. Chisora now feels the man he lost to two times (and says he will fight again should Whyte derail 20 year old Itauma) could cause the upset in Saudi.

“I said Moses was going to knock him out but he didn’t like that. But we only judge a fighter by his last fight. His last fight was not great,” Chisora said, referring to Whyte’s awful showing against the ancient Ebenezer Tetteh in December. “But looking at Dillian right now, he looks in shape, man. Seeing Dillian in shape, I’m kind of changing my mind. Right now, he looks beautiful, he looks in amazing shape.”

Could Whyte Shock Itauma and Set Up Chisora Trilogy?

So, could Whyte roll back the years, take southpaw Itauma into the deep waters of the later rounds of the fight, and beat him? The big question so many people have been asking going into tomorrow’s fight is: has this fight come too early for Itauma? Whyte we know can bang, he has bags of experience, and as Chisora says, he is in shape. Terrific, perhaps career-best shape.

If Whyte does win tomorrow, Chisora says he will fight him a third time.

“If he wins this one, maybe one more. If he wins this one, I will fight him,” Chisora said of Whyte.

A third fight between Whyte and Chisora makes sense. Back when he announced he would box a 50th pro fight and then walk away, so many fans said a third rumble with fellow veteran Whyte would be the ideal swansong for Chisora. Now, maybe this will indeed prove to be Chisora’s final fight.

If Whyte can topple Itauma, that is!