Oleksandr Usyk vs Joseph Parker: WBO Mandatory Still Alive Despite Injury Delay

It seems we could see unified, four-belt heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk fight Joseph Parker next after all. Just this week, Parker’s manager David Higgins told Sky Sports that the lack of movement regarding the fight that would see Usyk fulfil his WBO mandatory order to defend against Parker led him to believe that the fight is unlikely and that Usyk may well vacate the belt (and perhaps his other belts) instead.

But now, as Frank Warren explained when speaking with Sky Sports himself, Usyk IS interested in the fight but he needs more time, this as to recover from a back injury. Usyk, Warren informed us, has asked for an extension of negotiations for the fight, this as he heals up and is ready to rumble again.

“He put a letter in yesterday stating that he’s asked for an extension period, because he’s injured, before being ordered to do anything,” Warren, co-promoter of Parker, said. “Whatever happens, the fact of life is Joseph Parker will either fight as champion if Usyk vacates or he will fight Usyk for the title….. His camp (Usyk’s) have written asking for a period of time before he has to defend the title. We’ll see what happens and the WBO will put out a statement on this today or tomorrow.”

Is Usyk Really Considering Vacating His Belts?

So, if anyone out there felt that Usyk was “ducking” Parker they can think again. Usyk should have by now convinced everyone and anyone out there that he will fight any man, that ducking a challenge is simply not in his DNA. But Parker we know deserves his chance, and he’s been waiting quite some time for it. Parker, despite the frustration he has had in being made to wait for his shot (and due to his big fight with Daniel Dubois falling through, this when Dubois fell ill) is in a good place.

As Warren said, the New Zealander will either fight Usyk, or he will fight TBA for the full belt. Don’t be surprised if Usyk does decide to fight Parker next. Usyk we know may have just one or two fights left before he retires.

And, boy, we sure are gonna miss him when he’s gone.