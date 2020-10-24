Dereck Chisora Wants Third Fight With Tyson Fury: He Owes Me

Dereck Chisora hasn’t had enough of fighting Tyson Fury yet. This despite the fact that “War” Chisora is 0-2 against “The Gypsy King.” Fury won a wide decision over Chisora way back in 2011, and Fury stopped Chisora in a 2014 return fight when Chisora was pulled out at the end of the 10th round. Since then, a whole lot has happened in the careers of both men – Fury going on to win the world title and be generally looked at as THE best big man on the planet, Chisora going on to lose some and win some.

Next up, Chisora will as we know face Oleksandr Usyk in the former undisputed cruiserweight champ’s first real test at heavyweight (no disrespect to Chazz Witherspoon). And Chisora, who is confident of victory on Halloween Night, says he will then fight Fury in fight-three. If Fury is “a man of his word.”

“I think it would be a great fight to have with ‘The Gypsy King,’ because he’s always promised me a third fight,” Chisora said in speaking with Sky Sports. “He owes me anyway, because we speak every day, and he owes me that fight. He’s always saying he wants to give me another fight, so he’s a man of his word, so that would be the fight I would like to have.”

It’s not clear just when Chisora, 32-9(23) would fight Fury, 30-0-1(21) if a fight-three did happen. Fury has his December 5 “Homecoming” to fight before anything else (with Carlos Takam one of the frontrunners to get the gig), and of course Chisora must score the upset over Usyk on October 31. Next year, we all hope to see Fury get it on with Anthony Joshua (assuming AJ gets past Kubrat Pulev okay on December 12) – would Fury have any spare time for a third fight with Chisora?

In terms of fan interest, though Chisora is a genuine crowd-pleaser, he has been shown to have no real shot at beating Fury, or of making the fights exciting (fight-two was something of a snoozer, with Fury basically doing what he wanted), therefore who would be willing to pay to see a third fight between the two? Chisora wil be entitled to some big reward if he can defeat Usyk, he will have deserved it, but a third fight with Fury doesn’t seem too realistic at all.

But then again, who can tell these days?