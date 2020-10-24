Vitali Klitschko Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Email WhatsApp 46 Shares

Even the biggest and the strongest can find themselves battling the coronavirus. News has come out of Kyiv informing us how 49 year old former heavyweight king Vitali Klitschko has tested positive for Covid-19. Kyiv Post reported the news just minutes ago. This has come at an especially bad time for Vitali, who is currently embroiled in the mayoral elections in Ukraine’s capital.

The elder of the two Klitschko brothers, who retired back in 2014, took to social media to announce the bad news:

“Friends! Coronavirus crept in at the most inconvenient moment,” Vitali wrote. “Today’s test, unfortunately, came back positive. I feel good, but I must self-isolate. I will be working from home.”

Klitschko, who is as passionate about politics as he and his brother Wladimir were about the sport of boxing (maybe ‘still’ in the case of Wlad; whispers of the younger sibling’s return to the ring still cropping up from time to time) has spent a good deal of time visiting hospitals during his political campaign, and this is likely where the former champ picked up the virus.

As he has stated, Klitschko feels well enough (perhaps he is showing no symptoms, as is the case with plenty of people who catch the coronavirus) and obviously he is fit and lives a healthy lifestyle. Vitali is expected to make a full recovery.

There have now been a number of prominent boxing people who have battled the coronavirus; and even the president of the United States caught it. It’s been a messed up year in general, and people are unfortunately awaiting the news of the next person to be affected by this frightening and mysterious disease.

If the heavyweight champion of the world (or former heavyweight champ) can catch it, anybody can. Vitali remains a firm fan favourite, an incredibly strong fighter who had both a granite chin and formidable punching power, Vitali thrilled us with great battles with the likes of Lennox Lewis, Corrie Sanders, Sam Peter, Shannon Briggs (a brutal affair) and Odlanier Solis.

Get well soon, “Dr. Iron Fist.”