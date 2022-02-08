Derek Chisora Vs. Luis Ortiz: Who Wins?

Promoter Eddie Hearn, in speaking with Talk Sport, said there have been talks with Luis Ortiz’ team regarding a possible fight with Dereck Chisora. Hearn – who quite recently took plenty of stick for suggesting Chisora could not only fight Deontay Wilder but that “War” could actually beat the former WBC heavyweight champ “if the fight goes past four rounds” – says 38 year old Chisora “wants the biggest fights out there and we’re trying to find him one.”

It doesn’t seem likely Chisora will get in the ring with Wilder (who may not even fight again, we must wait and see), but Chisora Vs. Ortiz would be a most interesting fight, as Hearn suggests.

“It was only a throwaway comment from me saying if the fight went four or five rounds , I think he’d beat Deontay Wilder,” Hearn said of Chisora. “But it’s obviously a very dangerous fight at the same time. There’s been a few talks about Chisora against Luis Ortiz, with those guys, and I like that fight. Chisora against [Chris] Arreola. Chisora against Zhang Zhilei. He’s never in a bad fight and he wants to fight.”

Chisora recently told IFL TV that he would like to have three fights this year. Chisora, 32-12(23) last fought in December, when he was beaten over 12 rounds by Joseph Parker in their hugely entertaining return fight. Chisora shipped plenty of punishment in that fight, alarmingly so in the opinion of some fans, yet he clearly has zero intentions of calling it a career. And to be fair, a fight between Chisora and fellow veteran Ortiz is a good match-up. Who wins this one if it takes place?

One thing we can all agree on is the fact Hearn is right when he says Chisora is never in a bad fight. Who has more left at this stage of their respective careers – Chisora or Ortiz? As for Chisora against Arreola, that one would be a hit and miss affair, and we don’t know if Arreola will continue with his career. While towering Chinese fighter Zhang is reportedly set to take an IBF final eliminator with the avoided Filip Hrgovic.