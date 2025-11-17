David Benavidez (30-0, 24 KOs) says he’s going to “hurt” Yarde (27-3, 24 KOs) in “every round” and will be shooting for a knockout in his defense of his WBC light heavyweight title this Saturday, November 22nd, at the ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Yarde has other ideas. He says he’s got the better power, and he’s going to be going for a knockout of his own.

It’s ‘The Mexican Monster’ Benavidez’s first fight since his war with David Morrell, and he wants to make a statement by destroying Yarde in their 12-round bout on DAZN PPV.

Benavidez Promises Pain

“I’m expecting to go in there and hurt him in every single round. If the opportunity presents itself and I can stop him or knock him out, I’m definitely going to be trying to do it all night,” said David Benavidez to DAZN Boxing about his focus in his fight against Anthony Yarde this Saturday, November 22nd.

Benavidez sounds like he’s going to fight Yarde in the same way he battled his last opponent, David Morrell, earlier this year on February 1st. He stood in front of the Cuban Morrell, choosing to overwhelm him with punches. It worked for Benavidez, but he took a lot of punishment en route to winning a 12-round unanimous decision.

We don’t know how much the Morrell fight took out of Benavidez. He was hurt twice in the fight and looked pretty beaten up at the end. Morrell put him down in the 11th. It was fortunate for Benavidez that Morrell wasn’t consistent with his offense because if he had matched him punch-for-punch, we might be seeing him fighting Yarde this Saturday.

Two Rams, No Retreat

“That’s what I do. I don’t waste my time trying to take it to the scorecards. This guy doesn’t either. We’re two rams going at it. Nobody is going to back up. He’s not going to back up. I’m not going to back up. But this is what boxing needs to return to. Fans need fights like this,” said Benavidez.

If Yarde can land some of his bombs early, he’s got a chance of pulling off the upset against Benavidez. He’s going to have to do it early because if he waits too long, Benavidez will overwhelm him with volume and knock him out. Yarde, 34, hasn’t fought anyone of Benavidez’s level in terms of speed in the pro ranks.

Artur Beterbiev obviously punches harder, and Lyndon Arthur might have more power as well. But speed-wise, Benavidez is going to be a nightmare for Yarde