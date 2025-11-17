Norman Jr vs. Haney: Brian Norman Going For The KO

We have a potentially great night of boxing to look forward to this Saturday, as a stacked card will go down in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. You might be most excited about the anticipated light heavyweight slugfest that is David Benavidez Vs. Anthony Yarde. Or maybe you are most intrigued by the welterweight showdown between Brian Norman Jr and Devin Haney.

This fight, pretty close to a 50-50 fight in the opinion of some, really could prove fascinating. Norman, unbeaten at 28-0(22) and the reigning WBO welterweight champ, has been showing his punching power lately, with his last three fights, all title fights, ending inside the distance. Haney, on the other hand, is in the opinion of some critics a fighter who is suffering from PTSD, that he is afraid of getting hit due to what happened to him in his multi-knockdown loss to an over the weight Ryan Garcia (who also flunked a drugs test after the April fight from last year).

Why So Many Back Norman?

Norman Jr, along with his father, are certain Haney will not be able to live with the defending champion’s power. Haney, though, insists he will be a superior fighter up at 147, now that he doesn’t have to drain himself in making weight. Norman is coming off a KO of the Year contender, this the chilling icing of Jin Sasaki he scored in June. Haney, 32-0(15) and already a two-weight world champ (135 and 140) is coming off a dreadfully dull, some said he-was-scared-to-get-hit, decision win over Jose Carlos Ramirez, this a catch-weight bout that was contested at 144-pounds.

Going by the respective showings of the two men, it’s no wonder a whole lot of fans are expecting Norman Jr to take Haney out. But “The Dream” says otherwise.

“I feel a lot better,” Haney said when speaking with The Ring. “I had a great camp last fight. My weight cut went good, but I think that I’ll be even stronger, 147 is just the division for me now. I knew that I would be at 147 one day.”

Will Haney’s Move To 147 Actually Help Him?

Haney, who also said that he believes his power and punch resistance “will be better” at welterweight, and that his mind will be “more clear,” is a gifted boxer, and maybe the new weight will suit him. But again, Norman can really crack, and at some point, the feeling in numerous quarters is, Norman will crack Haney’s chin. To repeat, it’s a fascinating matchup, arguably the most intriguing fight on the card.

Norman Vs. Haney could be looked at as a Boxer Vs. Puncher showdown, even if Norman has skills along with his power, and maybe Haney will be able to pop with more authority as a welterweight.

Pick: Norman does indeed catch Haney, stopping him in highlight reel fashion at the midway stage.