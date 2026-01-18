Pero stopped Mario Aguilar after two rounds in a scheduled eight round main event, with Aguilar remaining on his stool before the third round began.

Pero, a 26 year old southpaw originally from Camaguey, Cuba, and now based in Miami, entered the fight coming off a shaky performance in May, when he struggled at times to keep his balance against James Evans. Saturday was about stabilizing his footing rather than testing his limits. Aguilar filled that role.

Mario Aguilar, 35, brought experience, though the physical difference showed early. Aguilar weighed 262 pounds and has competed across multiple divisions during his career, including long stretches far below heavyweight. The size and speed separation was apparent from the opening round.

Pero boxed patiently early, working behind his jab and targeting the body as Aguilar held a high guard and offered little offense. Aguilar spent much of the opening round stationary, absorbing shots and raising complaints about body punches that were ruled legal.

The second round followed the same pattern, with Pero increasing his output and landing consistently to the midsection before shifting upstairs. Aguilar briefly dropped to a knee after a body-shot sequence, again protesting the placement, but the action resumed without penalty.

Once the fight restarted, Pero stayed composed and continued working inside. Sustained pressure lowered Aguilar’s guard and opened lanes for clean head shots. When Aguilar attempted to press forward and force exchanges, Pero responded with sharper, more compact offense.

Pero turned Aguilar toward the corner and unloaded with a prolonged series of unanswered punches. The referee allowed the sequence to continue through the end of the round, but Aguilar’s corner chose not to send him back out.

Aguilar now has 23 wins and 11 losses, with 19 knockouts. Pero improves to 12 wins without a loss, with nine stoppages, and remains ranked seventh by the WBA.

Whether Pero is ready for a meaningful step forward remains undecided.