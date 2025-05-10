Dainier Pero Survives Two Knockdowns To Outpoint Navarro In Wild Heavyweight Clash – Boxing Results

Dainier “The Fear” Pero had to fight through absolute hell to keep his unbeaten record alive on Friday night in Orlando. The Cuban Olympian (11-0, 8 KOs) retained his WBA Continental USA heavyweight title with a gutsy unanimous decision win over Mexico’s Cesar “Chaka” Navarro (13-3, 11 KOs) in the main event of Most Valuable Prospects 12.

It wasn’t smooth sailing. Navarro came out like a man possessed, landing bombs early and dropping Pero twice in Round 3 — first with an overhand right, then with a brutal uppercut. Pero looked wobbled but showed serious grit, beating both counts and surviving the round.

After that scare, Pero took over. He used his size, his jab, and relentless bodywork to wear Navarro down across the final seven rounds. All three judges had it 96-92, a clear win for Pero, but one that proved he’s got guts to go with his skills.

Marksman Overpowers Beltran With Vicious Stoppage

In the co-main, Corey “2Smoove” Marksman (11-0-1, 8 KOs) delivered a statement win, battering Tayden “The Butcher” Beltran (10-1-1, 5 KOs) in a fan-friendly lightweight brawl.

Marksman started fast, pushing Beltran back with sharp combos and wicked speed. Beltran showed heart, firing back and staying in the fight, but by Round 7, the writing was on the wall. Marksman unloaded a relentless barrage that forced the ref to jump in and save Beltran from further punishment.

Orlando’s own stays unbeaten and looks ready for a serious step up.

Gallegos Extends Unbeaten Streak With TKO Win

19-year-old Kaipo Gallegos (9-0-1, 7 KOs) kept his momentum rolling with a TKO win over Pedro Castaneda (8-1-1, 5 KOs). Gallegos boxed smart early, using his jab to control distance and break down Castaneda round by round.

By Round 5, Castaneda started to fade, and Gallegos pressed the action. Castaneda couldn’t continue after a punishing barrage, handing Gallegos another stoppage win and keeping his unbeaten run alive.

Nat Dove And Nayeli Rodriguez Battle To Split Draw

Nat “No Love” Dove (5-0-2, 1 KO) and Nayeli Rodriguez (4-0-2) fought to a gritty 4-round split draw in a super flyweight showdown. Both women traded leather from the start, neither giving an inch. It was a tight, back-and-forth scrap with all three judges seeing it 38-38.

Dove keeps her unbeaten streak alive but will be frustrated not to get the win.

Undercard Highlights: Knockouts And Drama

Ariel “The Golden Hulk” Perez (7-0, 4 KOs) dominated Mario Bedolla (4-4, 3 KOs) in a 6-round light heavyweight scrap. Perez’s body shots were brutal, and although Bedolla showed guts, he was outclassed. Perez won 60-54 across the board.

Jeremy Adorno (10-1, 6 KOs) made short work of Jonathan Pachado (6-2, 2 KOs), scoring two knockdowns and stopping him at 2:58 of Round 1.

Elise Soto (7-0, 7 KOs) vs. Colleen Davis (4-2-1, 1 KO) was stopped early due to a nasty head clash, ruled a no contest after two bloody rounds.

Quincey Williams (5-0, 5 KOs) stayed perfect, crushing Jose Perdomo (6-7, 3 KOs) with a fourth-round knockout to open the night.

Full Fight Results