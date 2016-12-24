Boxing News 24/7


Conor McGregor has a cheery Christmas message for Floyd Mayweather Junior!

- Leave a Comment

There seems to be just one thing Conor McGregor wants for 2017, and that’s a super-fight (at least that’s what it would be billed as) with Floyd Mayweather Junior. For weeks now (or is it months?) McGregor and Mayweather have been going back and forth, exchanging insults.

And, despite the fact that there seems to be a slim at best chance that this fight actually takes place, they hype sure is big. The latest episode in the seemingly never to be concluded saga is the not all all Christmasy message the MMA star had for Mayweather on Instagram.


With a mock-up photo of himself wearing boxing gloves alongside Mayweather, McGregor added seven words: I am going to break his face.

The message and the photo appeared today, Christmas Eve and it’s not certain if Floyd has even seen it yet, or if he will respond – the way McGregor wants him to – if and when he does look at it.

Would fans – of boxing and of MMA – watch this fight if it happened? Of course, but don’t get excited thinking McGregor Vs. Mayweather would result in a competitive boxing match – even if McGregor, who has recently been granted a boxing license in the state of California, says he would meet Mayweather in a bout fought under boxing rules, not under UFC rules.

READ  Dana White Blasts Floyd Mayweather "Conor Would Kill Your Tiny, Fragile A**"

If it does happen, McGregor will be lucky to land a single punch on Mayweather’s head or jaw. In fact, “Money” would in all likelihood make McGregor look clumsy, foolish and wholly lacking in boxing skill. Still, McGregor wants it bad. Bad enough to fire his strongest verbal (or written) shot at the 49-0 master so far.

I am going to break his face

A photo posted by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on

Latest Videos


You are here: Home / Boxing News / Conor McGregor has a cheery Christmas message for Floyd Mayweather Junior!

Latest Boxing Results

Recent Posts

British Boxing

Press News

Popular Posts

Dana White Blasts Floyd Mayweather “Conor Would Kill Your Tiny, Fragile A**”
Will 2017 see the return of Tyson Fury? Peter Fury says yes
Abel Sanchez on Danny Jacobs: he is absolutely the best fighter that we have fought – still thinks GGG beats him “easily”
Dillian Whyte-Bermane Stiverne final eliminator for shot at Wilder could take place – Whyte wants it
Results: Beterbiev destroys Prieto
Google+ Button Facebook Button Twitter Button
Read previous post:
Results: Beterbiev destroys Prieto

Unbeaten WBA NABA light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev (11-0, 11 KOs) racked up his 11th consecutive knockout victory in beating...

Close