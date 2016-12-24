Conor McGregor has a cheery Christmas message for Floyd Mayweather Junior!

There seems to be just one thing Conor McGregor wants for 2017, and that’s a super-fight (at least that’s what it would be billed as) with Floyd Mayweather Junior. For weeks now (or is it months?) McGregor and Mayweather have been going back and forth, exchanging insults.

And, despite the fact that there seems to be a slim at best chance that this fight actually takes place, they hype sure is big. The latest episode in the seemingly never to be concluded saga is the not all all Christmasy message the MMA star had for Mayweather on Instagram.





With a mock-up photo of himself wearing boxing gloves alongside Mayweather, McGregor added seven words: I am going to break his face.

The message and the photo appeared today, Christmas Eve and it’s not certain if Floyd has even seen it yet, or if he will respond – the way McGregor wants him to – if and when he does look at it.

Would fans – of boxing and of MMA – watch this fight if it happened? Of course, but don’t get excited thinking McGregor Vs. Mayweather would result in a competitive boxing match – even if McGregor, who has recently been granted a boxing license in the state of California, says he would meet Mayweather in a bout fought under boxing rules, not under UFC rules.

If it does happen, McGregor will be lucky to land a single punch on Mayweather’s head or jaw. In fact, “Money” would in all likelihood make McGregor look clumsy, foolish and wholly lacking in boxing skill. Still, McGregor wants it bad. Bad enough to fire his strongest verbal (or written) shot at the 49-0 master so far.