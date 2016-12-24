Artur Beterbiev: can anyone take his power?

Light-heavyweight destroyer Artur Beterbiev gave boxing junkies one more slice of KO action last night in Quebec, and even if the action lasted less than three minutes, fight fans who wanted to see a little more fight action before Christmas were happy with the Russian power puncher’s latest handiwork.

Destroying Isidro Prieto in just 2:44 of the opening round, Beterbiev improved to 11-0(11); he has still to be taken beyond the seventh round. Prieto is both experienced and (usually) durable, having never been stopped, yet this meant absolutely nothing against the lethal-punching heir to the 175-pound throne. Indeed, people are now asking if any light-heavyweight – be it Andre Ward, Adonis Stevenson or Sergey Kovalev – can beat Beterbiev? Can any 175-pounder take the man’s power!





Beterbiev is zeroing in on a world title shot, but will Ward or Kovalev (if they have a rematch) be willing to face the seemingly unstoppable 31-year-old? Will Stevenson even look Beterbiev’s way? Possessing frightening power, in both hands, Beterbiev just might be the single hardest puncher in the sport today. It certainly would be fascinating seeing Beterbiev in there with the likes of Ward, Kovalev and Stevenson. What a great fight it could be if Beterbiev met his countryman Kovalev, and does anyone out there think this fight would go the distance!

Beterbiev seems to be one of those special fighters who is born with natural, even freakish punching power. Beterbiev doesn’t rush his shots, he doesn’t launch his bombs from the other side of the ring – instead landing short and brutally effective shots in close – and he doesn’t even seem to be loading up on his punches. Scary power indeed, as BoxNation commentator and former champ Barry Jones said while calling last night’s short fight.

Ward would have to be at his slickest to have a chance at derailing Beterbiev, while Stevenson and Kovalev would have to hope their own power landed before Beterbiev’s bombs landed on their chin.

If he’s given the opportunity, can anyone see Beterbiev NOT becoming a world champion in 2017?