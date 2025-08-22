Shakur Stevenson Predicts Jake Paul Has “No Chance” Against Gervonta Davis

Shakur Stevenson wasted no time giving his verdict on the Jake Paul vs. Gervonta Davis fight. The WBC lightweight champion, sitting on an unbeaten 24-0 record, told TMZ Sports flat out: Paul has zero chance.

The announcement of Davis vs. Paul on Novemebr 14 in Atlanta has split boxing. Tank is one of the sport’s most destructive punchers, but the size difference is ridiculous. Davis last fought at 133 pounds, while Paul has been campaigning near cruiserweight at 199. That’s a gap of more than sixty pounds, the kind of mismatch that makes hardcore fans roll their eyes.

Stevenson Sees No Path for Jake Paul

Asked if Paul had any realistic chance of beating Tank, Stevenson didn’t blink: “No.” When pressed, he doubled down. “Nope.”

Stevenson explained his reasoning. “Size will play some part of the fight, but if I’m thinking like I’m Tank, I’m probably just gonna try and go out there and outbox him and use my knowledge and IQ against him. I could see Tank outboxing him and making it look real easy.”

That’s a seasoned fighter talking. Shakur knows Davis doesn’t need to rely on power alone. He believes Tank’s skills are enough to make Paul look lost in the ring.

Why Stevenson Predicts a Decision, Not a Knockout

Despite Davis owning 28 knockouts in 31 fights, Stevenson doesn’t see Jake Paul getting sparked. “That guy’s too big. I don’t think he’s just gonna knock that guy out. I see him outboxing him,” he said.

So for Shakur, the blueprint is simple: Tank racks up rounds, wins wide, but doesn’t put Paul to sleep. It’s a one-sided fight in his eyes, but not a highlight-reel finish.

Stevenson made sure to add he’s not disrespecting Paul: “I think Jake is good for where he’s at, but I think there’s levels to this.”

Extra notes from Stevenson’s interview: