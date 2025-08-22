Should Dillian Whyte Retire After The Itauma Defeat?

It’s been almost a week since Dillian Whyte, who had whipped himself into great physical condition for the so-called ‘last chance saloon’ fight, was wiped out inside a round by 20 year old Moses Itauma. Almost instantly, there were calls for the 37 year old to hang up his gloves and retire.

Indeed, some people went as far as to state that Whyte has no option other than retirement. Bottom line, it’s Whyte’s decision and his alone, but two influential UK boxing promoters have, for what it’s worth, chucked in their two-cents as far as what Whyte, 31-4 (21), should do moving forward.

Hearn Says Retire, Warren Says Not Yet

Upon being asked by members of the media if Whyte should call it a career, Eddie Hearn and Frank Warren had different answers.

“Yeah, 100 percent,” Hearn said when asked if Whyte should hang ’em up.

Warren disagrees.

“No, I think that would be a bit brutal to do that. It was the first round and he got overwhelmed, but that would be his choice, he’s got a good team and good people around him and it would be his decision,” Warren answered. “There are plenty of fights in Britain for him to have.”

So, it’s 50-50 as far as whether or not Whyte should walk away, at least when it comes to the two top promoters in the country. Whyte will no doubt make a decision before too long and, as he was not exactly beaten up in a damaging fight that saw him take punishment against Itauma, Whyte would not surprise any of us by announcing that he will fight on.

What Fights Are Left For Dillian Whyte?

As for there being “plenty of fights in Britain” for Whyte to engage in, maybe this is the case. Whyte, beaten only by Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury, Alexander Povetkin and Itauma, could, perhaps, fight one or more of the following fellow British heavyweights:

Joe Joyce – a comeback fight for both men, both in need of a win.

Derek Chisora – would the trilogy fight still pull in the fans?

Johnny Fisher – might “The Romford Bull” like the idea of attempting to bounce back from his crushing loss to Dave Allen against Whyte?

David Adeleye – Adeleye showed a lot against Filip Hrgovic on the Itauma-Whyte card, and maybe he and Whyte could hook up?

Frazer Clarke – would “Big Fraze” see this as a good learning fight, and would Whyte look at a fight with Clarke as a good way to bounce back?

Again, it’s up to servant of the game Whyte when it comes to what he does next.