Mayweather-Pacquiao II Talks Kick Off If Manny Beats Barrios—Could Be Billion-Dollar Bonanza

You kind of guessed this might happen: there is talk of a massive, and massively lucrative, return fight between all-time greats Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao happening, IF Manny can pull it off and defeat defending WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios on Saturday night in Las Vegas.

Now, as per some inside news from top boxing scribe Lance Pugmire of Boxing Scene, who has been in touch with “Money” Mayweather’s camp, talks have started, and the rematch of the so-called “Fight of the Century” from May of 2015 could actually happen some time next year.

“Conversations are already happening. If Manny wins, this rematch could be worth billions,” Pugmire’s inside scoop quote from Team-Mayweather reads.

What’s Behind the Billion-Dollar Buzz?

Again, it’s all reliant on 46 year old Pacquiao being able to score the upset and defeat 30 year old Barrios, but if Pac-Man can do it, it could be that Mayweather, who is a couple of years older at age 48, will find a big-money sequel irresistible. It’s not in any way clear at this moment in time if Floyd would only want to face Manny under exhibition rules, or if a rematch would be a real fight, and for the WBC welterweight title should Pacquiao manage to get the astonishing victory in three days’ time.

In terms of making one monstrous pile of money, a Mayweather-Pacquiao II would deliver, no doubt, But what about action and excitement? Fight-one, won widely on the cards by Mayweather, was one big dud, the fight almost bereft of drama. Would a rematch between the two greats, combined age 96, be any better?

For now, all eyes will be on Pac-Man and his shot at making yet more boxing history on Saturday. Will Mayweather be sat at ringside? Maybe.