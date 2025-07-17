Manny Pacquiao On A Mayweather Rematch: “He’s Been Ducking Me, I Don’t Want An Exhibition”

All-time great, indeed living legend Manny Pacquiao seems to be about as chilled as could be imagined going into his fight with WBC welterweight champ Mario Barrios, which is now just hours away. Smiling and accommodating with the media, Pac-Man has that glow about him; that confident as well as calm look the great ones, the seen-it-all-done-it-all greats of the sport have upon entering a big fight.

And Manny found some time to speak about a fight that could come next should he beat Barrios, and this one would be a massive money-spinner. Speaking on The Ariel Helwani Show yesterday, the sport’s only eight division world champion spoke about a possible return fight with Floyd Mayweather.

As fans may know, a recent statement from Team-Mayweather, that was obtained by Lance Pugmire, said “conversations have started” regarding a possible rematch between Mayweather and Pacquiao, with the statement going on to say a rematch “could be worth billions.”

Is Mayweather Really Avoiding a Real Fight?

Now, Pac-Man – who is of course focusing on Saturday’s fight and nothing else right now – has said he’d absolutely fight “Money” again, but only in a real fight, not in an exhibition bout. Floyd, Manny said, “has been ducking me.”

“I don’t know if it will happen by the end of the year, but we will see,” Pacquiao said of a Mayweather rematch. “One at a time. Of course [I would be interested in fighting Mayweather again]. He has been ducking me. I don’t want an exhibition, I want a real fight. It’s been a long time that I’ve wanted to give the fans a good fight between me and him. But he has been ducking me and avoiding me. Let’s focus on this Saturday, I have business to take care of.”

Could a Win Over Barrios Force Floyd to Finally Step Up?

If a Mayweather-Pacquiao II did happen, the bank mangers of both men would for sure have some serious business to take care of. Indeed, despite the fact that the so-called “Fight of the Century” between Mayweather and Pacquiao was nothing of the kind, instead a dud of a fight, a rematch would certainly pull in a ton of cash. Superstars remain superstars, even when they are approaching the age of 50, and whether fans are ready to admit it or not, they would watch a sequel between these two greats.

But all bets will be off if Barrios gives Pacquiao a pasting and send him back into permanent retirement. If, however, Manny should get the win in Vegas, the line of fighters all wanting to fight him next will be a long one. And maybe Floyd Mayweather will be right at the front of the line.