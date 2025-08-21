Lamont Roach Blasts Tank Davis For Ditching Rematch To Chase Jake Paul Fight

As fans have no doubt read by now, Gervonta “Tank” Davis will box Jake Paul in November, the exhibition bout to go out on Netflix. The weight difference between the two men aside, this has to be looked at as a fight that will showcase one massive gulf in boxing skill and ability, with WBA lightweight champ Tank having the edge big-time. But Paul, a master salesman if ever there was one, has got his fans and supporters believing he can hang with Tank, even beat him (although as this will be an exhibition, the result, whatever it is, will not go down on the official record of either man).

Paul’s fights/events have done big numbers, and this one looks set to also pull in plenty of viewers, casuals and hard-core fans alike. While Tank, who some say is bored with boxing and is only interested in picking up the biggest paydays he can get his hands on, will no doubt earn a bundle here.

Roach Calls Out Tank For Ducking The Rematch

But what about Lamont Roach Jr, the man Tank was supposed to fight next, this in a rematch of their controversial March draw? Roach Jr is quite understandably disgusted with the way Tank has swerved the return fight, maybe for good, and the reigning WBA 130 pound champ who moved up to 135 to challenge Tank six months back took to social media to express his thoughts on Tank’s move.

“Told ya, lol,” Roach Jr wrote on X, with four ducks pictured alongside his message.

And how can anyone really disagree with Roach here? Tank has ducked him (and again, maybe the rematch between the two will never take place), and Roach, 25-1-2 (10) knows it. Cash is king. Money is the root of all evil. Say what you want, but Tank – who had real greatness in him at one point in his career – has clearly allowed his love of the green to control his thinking.

What’s Next For Roach – Stevenson Clash Or Drop Back To 130?

So, what now for Roach? A few days ago, Roach let it be known that he and WBC lightweight champ Shakur Stevenson, 24-0 (11) have “verbally agreed” to fight one another, this deal struck up whilst Roach was left hanging in the balance as far as whether or not Tank would still grant him his deserved rematch. Now, maybe we will see Roach and Stevenson get it on, either this year or early next year.

Or Roach could drop back down to 130 and defend his belt there. Either way, it won’t be Tank-Roach II any time soon. If ever.