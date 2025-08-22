Canelo vs Crawford: Netflix Confirms Broadcast Team and Full Undercard for Historic Las Vegas Showdown

Canelo vs Crawford set for Sept. 13 in Las Vegas — Netflix to stream historic fight. Two undisputed champions collide at super middleweight, with prelims free on YouTube.

On September 13, Saul “Canelo” Álvarez defends his unified super middleweight titles against Terence “Bud” Crawford at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. It’s almost unheard of for two undisputed champions to collide at 168. Crawford steps up after clearing out welterweight — unifying all four belts in a dominant win over Errol Spence Jr. last July. Canelo remains the division’s standard, holding wins over Caleb Plant, Billy Joe Saunders, and long-time rival Gennadiy Golovkin at super middleweight.

The fight falls under the Saudi-funded Riyadh Season banner, part of the Kingdom’s continued investment in boxing. UFC president Dana White is tied into promotion.

Netflix Streams Its First Major Fight Card

For the first time, Netflix will stream a fight of this scale to its 300-million-plus subscribers worldwide. There’s no pay-per-view model — the broadcast comes included in the service. Netflix confirmed prelims will stream free on Tudum, TKO’s YouTube channel, and WWE’s YouTube channel.

The main card kicks off live on Netflix at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET. The prelims start earlier, streaming free on Tudum.com, TKO YouTube, and WWE YouTube at 2:30 p.m. PT / 5:30 p.m. ET.

Broadcast Team

Play-by-play comes from Jon Anik (UFC), with Max Kellerman and Andre Ward providing analysis. Michael Buffer handles the main card introductions, while Joe Martinez covers the prelims. At the desk: Mario Lopez, Antonio Tarver, Mark Kriegel, and Mike Coppinger. Jim Gray and Heidi Androl report from ringside, with Skipper Kelp serving as unofficial judge.

Stylistically, Crawford’s timing and precision meet Canelo’s power and body work. The question is whether Crawford’s skill can offset the size and strength of a proven champion at 168. It’s a fight that will test legacy as much as belts.

20 Fight Undercard?

This finalised undercard falls short of the “20-plus fights across several days” that Alalshikh floated earlier this summer, when he suggested a festival-style card.

“The undercard could stretch across two or even three days,” Alalshikh told The Ring in July, the magazine he owns. “Just imagine, two or three days of fights.”

That plan has now been dropped, with the Las Vegas card finalised at nine fights.

Preliminary bouts on Tudum.com, TKO YouTube and WWE YouTube

Serhii Bohacuk (26-2, 24 KOs) vs Brandon Adams (25-4, 16 KOs), middleweight

Ivan Dychko (15-0, 14 KOs) vs Jermaine Franklin (23-2, 15 KOs), heavyweight

Reito Tsutsumi (2-0, 1 KO) vs Javier Martinez (7-2, 4 KOs), super featherweight

Sultan Almohammed (0-0) vs Martin Caraballo (0-0-1), super lightweight

Steven Nelson (20-1, 16 KOs) vs Raiko Santana (12-4, 6 KOs), light heavyweight

Marco Verde (2-0, 2 KOs) vs Marcos Osorio Betancourt (11-2-1, 8 KOs), super middleweight

Netflix Main Card

Saul “Canelo” Álvarez (63-2-2, 39 KOs) vs Terence “Bud” Crawford (41-0, 31 KOs), unified super middleweight championship

Callum Walsh (14-0, 11 KOs) vs Fernando Vargas Jr. (17-0, 15 KOs), super welterweight

Christian Mbilli (29-0, 24 KOs) vs Lester Martinez (19-0, 16 KOs), super middleweight

Mohammed Alakel (4-0) vs John Ornelas (5-2-1, 2 KOs), lightweight

Event Details