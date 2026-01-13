Still, Garcia’s upcoming title fight carries real uncertainty. He has not fought since the Romero defeat and has drawn attention for preparing outside a traditional full-scale training camp. When he meets Barrios for the WBC title on a DAZN pay-per-view card, questions will center on his sharpness and readiness rather than his popularity.

Benn plans to attend the fight in person with his intentions clear.

“I said I would be WBC champion. That was always the dream,” Benn told Sky Sports. “To be made mandatory and be this close, I’ll be there ringside and I want the winner.”

The World Boxing Council raised eyebrows when it installed Benn as Barrios’ mandatory challenger on December 2 in Bangkok. Benn has not competed at the welterweight limit in three years, leaving open questions about whether he can comfortably make the weight without sacrificing effectiveness.

Despite those uncertainties, Benn remains confident about the February 21 outcome.

“No doubt it will be Garcia. Garcia vs Benn. I like the sound of that,” he said.

That confidence may be premature. Garcia’s loss to Romero highlighted his difficulty handling pressure from a puncher, while Barrios enters the fight as a naturally larger, disciplined welterweight with championship experience. Assuming Garcia moves through the bout without trouble carries risk.

Benn’s trainer Tony Sims struck a similar tone while stopping short of guarantees.

“We’re hoping it’s Ryan Garcia next,” Sims said. “Provided Garcia comes through, then Conor would be looking to fight him.”