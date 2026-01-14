Porter reached the same place using different language. He spoke about immaturity in the ring. Young fighters take chances older fighters hesitate to take. They do not ask whether the night is worth surviving. They simply move forward. In Porter’s view, that mindset can matter more than clean execution in a fight like this.

Both men pointed to Tszyu’s knockdown against Dylan Biggs in 2023. He was put on the canvas early, then got up and dominated the rest of the fight. To Porter and Malignaggi, that moment mattered because it showed instinct. Tszyu did not recalibrate. He did not slow the fight down. He imposed himself harder.

That contrast framed their skepticism toward Michael Zerafa. Malignaggi questioned Zerafa’s fight week tone, not for what he said, but for what he avoided. There was little talk of ambition or unfinished business. From Malignaggi’s perspective, that silence can signal a fighter who knows exactly how punishing these nights can become.

Anthony Mundine disagreed. He picked Zerafa by decision and argued that Tszyu’s aggression remains exploitable. Pressure without discipline can be redirected. If Zerafa boxes selectively and avoids early exchanges, Mundine believes experience takes over.

Liam Paro echoed that path. Stay composed early. Do not get dragged into exchanges. Let the younger fighter burn energy.

The structure of the fight remains clear. Tszyu will press. He will accept being hit. Zerafa will be asked whether he wants to endure another fight fought at someone else’s pace. That question usually answers itself before the final rounds, long before judges are involved.