Conor Benn: “Eubank Jr Should Call It A Day”

Benn’s reaction cut straight through sentiment.

Benn reads warning signs, not unfinished business

“Do I think he should call it a day? Personally, I think he should sail off into the sunset,” Benn said to The MIrror. “It’s always hard to do that with a loss but I think he should call it a day.”

Benn tied his view to accumulation. He pointed to repeated weight cuts, visible depletion, and the cost of forcing fights that no longer suit the body. He also referenced Eubank Jr becoming a father, not as sympathy but as reality.

“He’s got twin boys, two beautiful twin boys, that have come into this world and sometimes you need to prioritise your health and safety over everything else,” Benn said.

The message sharpened when weight classes entered the conversation. “But for some reason I’ll be expecting a phone call once he realises 168lbs is not for him,” Benn added. “Who’s he going to fight at 168lbs?”

That question targets structure, not pride. The super middleweight division offers little space for adjustment, especially for a fighter already worn down by making lower limits.

Why Benn doubts any safe reset exists

Promoter commentary suggests Eubank Jr could return later this year after medical procedures, possibly above middleweight. Benn is not persuaded. His stance is not about toughness or desire. It is about physical limits revealed under pressure.

The second fight showed a boxer who could still compete but paid heavily for the chance. Severe weight cuts erode reactions. Fatigue shortens windows. Health scares reduce tolerance for risk. Benn views those signs as permanent.

His position also runs against financial instinct. A third fight would generate revenue. Benn still tells him to stop. That matters in boxing terms. Fighters rarely close profitable doors unless they believe the danger is real.

Benn shared twenty four rounds with him. He felt the exchanges. He watched the decline between fights. His conclusion stays blunt and consistent.

The rivalry already closed inside the ropes. Benn thinks the career should close with it.