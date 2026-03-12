The difference between the two matchups is the storyline attached to the Inoue name. Takuma is the younger brother of Naoya Inoue, one of the biggest stars in the sport. A victory over Takuma would immediately create interest in a future clash with Naoya, giving promoters an easy narrative to build around. Vargas does not carry that same connection.

Antonio Vargas (19-1-1, 11 KOs) kept his WBA bantamweight title with a 12-round draw against Daigo Higa on July 30, 2025. The result allowed Vargas to retain the belt in his first defense. Bam being linked to Vargas instead of Takuma Inoue has drawn attention because Takuma holds the WBC title at 118 pounds and carries the Inoue family name.

Rodriguez (23-0, 16 KOs) is widely regarded as one of the most skilled fighters in the lower weight classes. His speed, timing, and southpaw attack have made him a difficult puzzle for opponents at 115 pounds.

Jesse’s move from 115 pounds to bantamweight places him in a division that includes several titleholders.

The potential Vargas fight feels like a title opportunity rather than a major event. If Rodriguez wins, attention would likely turn quickly toward the other champions at 118 pounds, including Takuma Inoue and the possibility of unification bouts.

That scenario may explain the quiet response online. Fans appear less focused on Rodriguez simply winning another belt and more interested in the path that could eventually lead him to the Inoue family name.