Barboza-Sims card brings Rocha-Diaz clash to Anaheim

Barboza pointed out the connection during Thursday’s press conference in Orange, California, when he looked over the full card.

“I want to give a big shoutout to Golden Boy,” Barboza said. “This card is stacked from top to bottom. I’m on the card with Puerto Rico’s best fighter, Collazo. My favorite female fighter, hands down, is Fundora.

“Rocha, the undercard, one person I gotta give a shout-out to is my hometown guy JoJo Diaz. I’m proud of you. Everything we’ve been through together. Who knew when we were eight years old running around South El Monte Boxing Gym that we’d be on this card together?”

Diaz, a former IBF junior lightweight champion from South El Monte, enters the fight trying to rebuild his career after several difficult years inside and outside the ring. The 33-year-old said his personal life has changed as he prepares to face Rocha.

“My beautiful kids is what completes me,” Diaz said. “My girlfriend, my daughter, my son. I’ve done everything in boxing. Now it’s deeper for me. It’s spiritual for me. I give glory to God. He brought me out of a deep place.

“I gave my life to Christ and gave up the drugs and alcohol. I’m here to show that no matter how dark it gets, you can still do it as long as you have faith.”

Rocha said the matchup carries respect despite the competitive stakes.

“I’m very happy to be fighting JoJo,” Rocha said. “I’ve seen him coming up. I’ve always admired him and respected him. Honestly, I always looked up to him, not just what he’s accomplished but his faith.”

The main event pairs Barboza with Chicago contender Sims in a welterweight fight after both previously competed at junior welterweight. Sims said he accepted the opportunity quickly when it was offered.

“I’ve wanted this fight for a while,” Sims said. “He’s a good fighter, and I want to fight everyone. He’s been in the top 10 for years, and I want that spot.”

Barboza expects a difficult fight but welcomed the matchup.

“Sims is an amazing fighter,” Barboza said. “I know he’s going to bring it, and I really can’t wait.”

Saturday’s DAZN card also features lineal and unified strawweight champion Oscar Collazo and undisputed flyweight champion Gabriela Fundora in separate title fights on the Anaheim show.