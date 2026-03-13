Mikaela Mayer signs with Jake Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions

Mayer most recently moved up to 154 pounds to challenge Mary Spencer last October in Canada, winning a decision to claim the WBC and WBA super-welterweight titles. The victory marked the third division in which she has captured a world title since turning professional after representing the United States at the 2016 Olympics.

Before moving up in weight, Mayer became a unified champion at super-featherweight. She held the IBF and WBO belts at 130 pounds before losing them in a close decision to Alycia Baumgardner at London’s O2 Arena in 2022. The bout generated debate at the time and remains one of the highest-profile fights of Mayer’s career.

After campaigning at super-featherweight, Mayer stepped up to welterweight in search of new opportunities. She defeated Sandy Ryan in New York to win the WBO welterweight title and later retained that belt in a rematch with Ryan in Las Vegas.

The 34-year-old said the move to Most Valuable Promotions is aimed at securing major fights as she continues competing in multiple divisions.

“I’ve always wanted the biggest and best fights, and MVP’s roster of women champions creates incredible opportunities to make those matchups happen,” Mayer said in a statement announcing the agreement.

Most Valuable Promotions co-founders Jake Paul and Nakisa Bidarian welcomed Mayer to the company, describing her as a proven champion who has fought on some of the sport’s biggest stages.

With the deal now in place, Mayer joins the MVP roster while continuing her run as a champion across two weight classes.