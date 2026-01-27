Josh Kelly vs Murtazaliev on January 31 in Newcastle, England

“After I lost, I had put so much pressure on myself,” Kelly said. “That totally changed my mindset because I thought, nobody cares.” The line explains how he now boxes.

“When you go home, and when it’s all said and done, when you’re retired, nobody is really going to care,” he continued. “Even if you do lose, you haven’t really lost. Win, lose, or draw, it’s not the end of the world.”

Why Kelly keeps distance from results

Kelly’s words are reflected in his ring habits. He boxes at a steadier tempo, takes smaller angles, and accepts moments of quiet rather than forcing exchanges. He is comfortable stepping out, resetting, and drawing leads rather than chasing openings.

“Boxing defines us, but it doesn’t define who I am,” Kelly said. “Boxing is my life, but life’s not for boxing.” That separation, in his view, removes hesitation. He believes it allows cleaner reads and calmer reactions once punches start flying.

“That’s what makes me a more dangerous fighter,” he added. The danger he describes is not tied to raw power. It comes from timing, balance, and patience under fire.

Kelly’s message stays blunt

Murtazaliev arrives unbeaten with stoppage wins over Tim Tszyu and Jack Culcay, built on pressure and finishing strength. Kelly does not downplay that. He does not dress it up either.

“So be careful, Bakhram,” Kelly said. “I’m coming for you.”

There is no speech about legacy or belonging. Kelly talks like a boxer who expects resistance and plans to work through it round by round. His belief is that freedom shows itself late, when legs tire and habits surface.

This fight will show whether calm footwork and controlled exchanges can offset pressure from a titleholder who prefers to push opponents backward. Kelly has already told you how he intends to box it, and why.