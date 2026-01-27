Daniel Dubois Explains Why He Returned To Don Charles

Daniel Dubois says his decision to return to Don Charles came from a family discussion and a clear belief that familiarity, not experimentation, gives him the best chance to move forward at heavyweight.
“We sat down and had a family meeting, and we decided to do that U-turn because I had the best nights with Don,” Dubois told talkSPORT. “He knows me as a person, it just makes sense.”
Why Dubois values familiarity over change
Dubois did not dress the split up as tactical or philosophical. He saw it as time needed away to confirm what already worked. “I think it was everyone needed to go away and think about things,” he said.
When asked directly if the pairing with Sims failed to connect, Dubois did not hesitate. “Yeah that’s about right,” he said.
Charles coached Dubois through his first world title win and also through the Usyk defeat. Dubois does not separate those chapters. He sees one trainer who understands how he reacts under pressure, how he processes damage, and how he needs to be spoken to between rounds.
“I feel like the person and character I am, Don is the right guy for me,” Dubois said. “He will help me get back to the glory days.”
For Dubois, the issue was never tactics alone. It was trust, routine, and the ability to reset without explanation.
How the decision shapes Dubois’ return
With the corner settled, attention turns to timing. Dubois expects to be back soon, with April discussed as a possible target. A fight with Zhilei Zhang has been mentioned, while other ideas remain distant.
“Hopefully soon, in a couple of months now,” Dubois said. “They have been talking about a fight in April, I have been chomping at the bit. We are working on it, I will be going into camp soon.”
Dubois also owned the speed of the reversal. “It was a quick and rash decision, but I’m glad we are back together and he is the right heavyweight trainer for me.”
At 28, Dubois is not chasing reinvention. He is tightening what already fits, trusting that stability in the corner will translate into control in the ring.
Click here to subscribe to our FREE newsletter
Related News:
- Daniel Dubois Rejoins Don Charles Ahead of Planned Return
- Zhilei Zhang Calls Out Daniel Dubois: Who Wins If The Two Juggernauts Collide?
- Team Dubois Targets Fabio Wardley for 2026 Return
- Conor Benn: “Eubank Jr Should Call It A Day”
- Josh Kelly vs Murtazaliev on January 31 in Newcastle, England
- Francesca Hennessy and Gradus Kraus Lead BOXXER Card on Jan. 31
Last Updated on 01/27/2026