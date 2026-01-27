Daniel Dubois Explains Why He Returned To Don Charles

Why Dubois values familiarity over change

Dubois did not dress the split up as tactical or philosophical. He saw it as time needed away to confirm what already worked. “I think it was everyone needed to go away and think about things,” he said.

When asked directly if the pairing with Sims failed to connect, Dubois did not hesitate. “Yeah that’s about right,” he said.

Charles coached Dubois through his first world title win and also through the Usyk defeat. Dubois does not separate those chapters. He sees one trainer who understands how he reacts under pressure, how he processes damage, and how he needs to be spoken to between rounds.

“I feel like the person and character I am, Don is the right guy for me,” Dubois said. “He will help me get back to the glory days.”

For Dubois, the issue was never tactics alone. It was trust, routine, and the ability to reset without explanation.

How the decision shapes Dubois’ return

With the corner settled, attention turns to timing. Dubois expects to be back soon, with April discussed as a possible target. A fight with Zhilei Zhang has been mentioned, while other ideas remain distant.

“Hopefully soon, in a couple of months now,” Dubois said. “They have been talking about a fight in April, I have been chomping at the bit. We are working on it, I will be going into camp soon.”

Dubois also owned the speed of the reversal. “It was a quick and rash decision, but I’m glad we are back together and he is the right heavyweight trainer for me.”

At 28, Dubois is not chasing reinvention. He is tightening what already fits, trusting that stability in the corner will translate into control in the ring.