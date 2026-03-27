“He’s going to get knocked out. That will be it for Tyson Fury’s career,” Estephan said in an interview with Boxing Social. “It will be a real retirement this time. That’s what we want to do. We want to go knock him out and let him enjoy his retirement. He’s earned it.”

The “indestructible” aura Fury once had has certainly eroded, and the physical tax of those Deontay Wilder wars combined with the clinical beating he took from Oleksandr Usyk has many wondering if his chin can still hold up against a “sledgehammer” like Arslanbek Makhmudov.

Makhmudov’s side is betting on the cumulative damage you mentioned. Here is why Camille Estephan’s vision might actually materialize:

The “Slow Count” & Standing Knockdown Factor: In the first Usyk fight in May 2024, Fury was essentially out on his feet in the ninth round. Many observers felt the referee’s decision to rule a knockdown rather than stopping it saved him. If a younger, fresher Fury was that close to being finished by a cruiserweight-turned-heavyweight, a 260lb puncher like Makhmudov could theoretically close the show.

The Wilder Toll: While Fury won the trilogy, he was dropped four times total across those bouts. That kind of concussive impact doesn’t just go away; it often shows up years later when a fighter’s reaction time dips by just a fraction of a second.

Makhmudov’s Early Explosiveness: Makhmudov has 13 first-round knockouts. He doesn’t need to outbox Fury for 12 rounds for him to win. The version of Fury that showed up against Francis Ngannou was languid and susceptible to overhand shots.

The biggest obstacle for Makhmudov is his own vulnerability. He was stopped by Agit Kabayel and Guido Vianello because he struggled when he couldn’t get the early knockout and was forced to deal with high-volume pressure.

If Fury uses his 216cm reach to keep Makhmudov at the end of a long jab, he can theoretically cruise to a points win or a late stoppage as Makhmudov tires. However, if Fury tries to trade on the inside as he did in the later Wilder fights, he is walking right into the “Lion’s” power.

Fury returns after back-to-back losses to Oleksandr Usyk and a period of inactivity following his latest outing.

The fight is scheduled for April 11 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.