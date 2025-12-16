It’s going to be an enormous payday for the former two-time heavyweight champion Joshua, who is already fabulously wealthy at 36.

“I was listening to Anthony Joshua and the way he’s answering these questions. This dude is here just for the money. He said, ‘It’s all about the money.’ It is, but the way you said it, it’s a game to you,” said Tim Bradley on his channel, arguing that Anthony Joshua is fighting Jake Paul solely for the money.

It’s already known among fans that one of the chief reasons Joshua took this fight with Paul is the reported colossal $92 million payday he’s going to receive. That’s similar pay as AJ will get for his fight against Tyson Fury if it happens in 2026. The amount of risk fighting Jake compared to Fury is less.

The other attraction for Joshua in fighting the social media star Jake Paul is the attention he’ll receive. With the fight being shown on Netflix, Joshua will be seen by far more people than he would if the event were streamed on DAZN against a tune-up-level opponent. As AJ’s promoter, Eddie Hearn, mentioned.

The December date was always intended to be a “run-out” affair against a lesser fighter to get the ring rust out from 15 months of inactivity to get Joshua ready for a big 2026.

“On the other hand, you’ve got Jake Paul, who is all in. He’s got one of the best strength and conditioning trainers, Larry Wade. I see how he’s building strength and stamina, and it’s an eight-round fight. Jake is going to be firing on all cylinders,” said Bradley.

If Jake can take the fight into the halfway point, pushing a fast pace, he could wear Joshua down and stop him. His stamina has never been good during his career, and at 36, coming off a long layoff, one can’t expect it to have improved.

“This dude had a training camp already [for the canceled Gervonta Davis fight]. So, he was already ready. Now he’s more than ready for this one,” said Bradley about Paul.

Jake’s conditioning may not help him in this fight if he can’t take Joshua’s right-hand power and his hard left hooks in the early rounds on Friday. For any advantages in conditioning to help Paul, he’s got to make it to the seventh or eighth.

Joshua-Paul will be fighting on December 19th at the Kaseya Center in Miami. The event will be streamed live on Netflix.