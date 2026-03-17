Who Should Oleksandr Usyk Fight Before He Walks Away?

Is this a good, exciting plan in your mind, fellow boxing fan? The Verhoeven fight (or, if you prefer, gimmie) aside, do we really want to see Usyk fight Fury again? And what if Dubois, who is a firm favourite to win the fight in the eyes of some good judges, beats Wardley? Do we really want to see Usyk-Dubois III?

The folks at Ring have put out a poll asking fans who they want to see Usyk fight in his final fight, the three fighters eligible to be voted for being Fury, Agit Kabayel, and Moses Itauma.

So, who would YOU like to see Usyk fight in his swansong? Kabayel is of course more than deserving of his shot, the unbeaten German having earned his chance with big, impressive wins over the likes of Arslanbek Makhmudov, Frank Sanchez, and Zhilei Zhang. Kabayel is the WBC interim heavyweight champ, and plenty of people do feel Usyk should face him before walking away. Who would win if Usyk did face the dangerously effective body puncher?

Or maybe you would like to see Usyk test his fine skills against young gun Itauma before hanging ’em up? Would this fight prove to be a passing of the torch if it happened, or would Usyk put yet another impressive notch on his belt before departing?

Will we get an answer to these questions and more before the quite brilliant, thoroughly enjoyable to watch ring career of 39 year old Oleksandr Oleksandrovych Usyk comes to an end?