Who Should Oleksandr Usyk Fight Before He Walks Away?

As fight fans know, (and are not altogether thrilled about), world heavyweight champ Oleksandr Usyk will fight Kickboxing star Rico Verhoeven next; this in May, the fight to take place at the Pyramids in Egypt. The unusual, even exotic location aside, this fight is seen by plenty of boxing fans as a waste of Usyk’s time.
Now, we all know that Usyk, 24-0(15) has more than cemented his place amongst the greats, his domination at both cruiserweight and heavyweight unquestionable. But some fans do want more from Usyk before he retires from the sport. Usyk recently told The Ring of his plans, of how his his aim is to defeat Verhoeven, then fight the Fabio Wardley-Daniel Dubois winner, and then sign off with a third fight with Tyson Fury.
Is this a good, exciting plan in your mind, fellow boxing fan? The Verhoeven fight (or, if you prefer, gimmie) aside, do we really want to see Usyk fight Fury again? And what if Dubois, who is a firm favourite to win the fight in the eyes of some good judges, beats Wardley? Do we really want to see Usyk-Dubois III?
The folks at Ring have put out a poll asking fans who they want to see Usyk fight in his final fight, the three fighters eligible to be voted for being Fury, Agit Kabayel, and Moses Itauma.
So, who would YOU like to see Usyk fight in his swansong? Kabayel is of course more than deserving of his shot, the unbeaten German having earned his chance with big, impressive wins over the likes of Arslanbek Makhmudov, Frank Sanchez, and Zhilei Zhang. Kabayel is the WBC interim heavyweight champ, and plenty of people do feel Usyk should face him before walking away. Who would win if Usyk did face the dangerously effective body puncher?
Or maybe you would like to see Usyk test his fine skills against young gun Itauma before hanging ’em up? Would this fight prove to be a passing of the torch if it happened, or would Usyk put yet another impressive notch on his belt before departing?
Will we get an answer to these questions and more before the quite brilliant, thoroughly enjoyable to watch ring career of 39 year old Oleksandr Oleksandrovych Usyk comes to an end?
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Last Updated on 2026/03/17 at 7:16 AM