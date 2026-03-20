RIP Action Legend Chuck Norris; WBC “Honors The Legacy Of A Champion”

Norris was/is of course most famous and cherished for his enormously entertaining movies: ‘A Force of One,’ ‘The Octagon,’ An Eye for an Eye,’ ‘Lone Wolf McQuade (“get me a beer!”), ‘Missing in Action,’ and of course, with Sly Stallone, ‘The Expendables 2.’

Norris made his movie debut alongside the undisputed martial arts king, Bruce Lee, in 1972’s ‘Way of the Dragon,’ and what an utterly spellbinding, double-up force of nature this film pairing proved to be. If Lee is the MMA number-one, Chuck arguably ranks right behind him.

Norris, who, quite ironically, posted a video of himself engaging in a boxing work-out that made him “feel young again” mere days before his passing, met many fellow celebrities during his life and career, and he had a fondness as well as serious respect for his fellow tough guy; pro boxers included. There are plenty of photos of Norris meeting greats of the ring, such as Thomas Hearns, Mike Tyson, and others. While in yet another great action moment, this one coming on TV, Norris slugs it out with Randy “Tex” Cobb, who himself swapped the gloves for the actor’s makeup, and to good effect. Norris and Cobb punch it out in an episode of ‘Walker, Texas Ranger.’

Norris is a true American icon, and he will be sadly missed by movie fans, by MMA fans, and by boxing fans.

“Rest in peace, Chuck Norris. The WBC honors the legacy of a martial arts champion and action icon whose impact will endure forever,” reads the tribute from the WBC.

Now, what might have happened if Ali had taken Chuck up on his offer!