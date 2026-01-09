British Legend Frank Bruno Certain “Some People Who I Fought” Were On PEDS: “He Got Away With It”

British legend, indeed, national treasure, Frank Bruno faced a number of big and great names during his often exciting, up-and-down ring career. Mike Tyson (X2), Tim Witherspoon, Oliver McCall, Lennox Lewis, James “Bonecrusher” Smith and others being heavyweight stars Bruno rumbled with.
Just this week, when looking back on his career with Clubhouse, Bruno, who still looks amazing physically, his body having remained chiselled due to his constant visits to the gym, these workouts a source of mental well-being for the former WBC heavyweight champ, spoke about how he is of the absolute belief that a few fighters he met were guilty of taking PEDS.
Bruno, though, ever the gentleman, refused to name names, the former champ merely stating that one man in particular, “came in [the ring] like a baboon,” because he was so strong due to taking Performance Enhancing Drugs.
“I know some people who I’ve fought – I’m not going to say their names – but yes, I do know some people that have definitely [taken PEDs],” 64 year old Bruno said. “You know the strength of a human being when you go in the ring, and when someone comes in there like a baboon – I’ve now seen a baboon but this guy was very, very, very scary – I didn’t know [before the fight] but I had a feeling. He’s a nice guy, but he’s not right. He was strong. If a gorilla came in the room, it was that sort of feeling. It’s dangerous. And he got away with it.”
It would of course be fascinating to know just who Bruno was referring to in the recent interview, but again, Frank is too nice a person to go name-dropping; even if the fighter in question should be named, or should have been named before now if he did in fact cheat. The use of PEDS really does seem to be rampant these days, with so many big names getting busted for cheating and then being suspended.
And if Bruno is right, and there’s no reason to doubt him; Frank is not looking for publicity, nor is he trying to get any money out of anybody, it seems PED use was a major thing back in the 1980s and 1990s also.
It’s alarming that Bruno says numerous fighters he fought where, in his view, guilty of taking PEDs, not just one person. All fighters deserve to enter the ring on an even playing field, yet this is simply not the case. Bruno was immensely strong himself, naturally, we must make clear, but even he was out-strengthened and out-muscled by one fighter in particular.
Again, just who could this mystery fighter be?
