Kabayel vs Knyba: Fight Time, Card, and How to Watch on DAZN

The Rudolf Weber Arena in Oberhausen provides the backdrop for a tough, working defense.

Fight Details

Event: Kabayel vs Knyba

Date: Saturday, January 10

Venue: Rudolf Weber Arena, Oberhausen

Card Start: 2:00 pm ET / 11:00 am PT / 7:00 pm GMT

Main Event Ringwalks (Approx): 4:45 pm ET / 1:45 pm PT / 9:45 pm GMT

Ringwalk times depend on the undercard. Fans should tune in early to ensure they don’t miss the start.

How to Watch

Broadcaster: DAZN

Streaming: The fight will be streamed live on DAZN worldwide.

Access: In Germany, the fight is a DAZN PPV. In most other regions, it is included with a standard subscription. Confirm local pricing on the app before fight day.

The Matchup

Agit Kabayel has earned great respect recently with wins over Arslanbek Makhmudov, Frank Sanchez, and Zhilei Zhang. Those performances showed his discipline and his ability to break guys down on the inside. This fight is about protecting his spot as a top-contender.

Damian Knyba stands 6’7″ and needs to use every bit of his reach. To win, he must keep his jab snapping and avoid getting trapped in a phone booth. If Kabayel can get past the reach and work the ribs, it’s a long night for the challenger. If Knyba keeps him at the end of his punches, it becomes a chess match.

Full Fight Card