Kabayel vs Knyba: Fight Time, Card, and How to Watch on DAZN

Agit Kabayel (26-0, 18 KOs) puts his WBC interim heavyweight title on the line against Damian Knyba (17-0, 11KOs) in a fight where winning is the only way to stay in the title picture. While Oleksandr Usyk sits at the top of the division, this belt keeps Kabayel in line for a shot at the undisputed crown. This is a make-or-break moment for his career.
Knyba comes in without a loss and holds a massive physical advantage. He isn’t just an opponent; he is a serious test for Kabayel. This battle will prove if Kabayel’s pressure and body punching can work against a much bigger man. For the loser, the path to a world title disappears.
The Rudolf Weber Arena in Oberhausen provides the backdrop for a tough, working defense.
Fight Details
Event: Kabayel vs Knyba
Date: Saturday, January 10
Venue: Rudolf Weber Arena, Oberhausen
Card Start: 2:00 pm ET / 11:00 am PT / 7:00 pm GMT
Main Event Ringwalks (Approx): 4:45 pm ET / 1:45 pm PT / 9:45 pm GMT
Ringwalk times depend on the undercard. Fans should tune in early to ensure they don’t miss the start.
How to Watch
Broadcaster: DAZN
Streaming: The fight will be streamed live on DAZN worldwide.
Access: In Germany, the fight is a DAZN PPV. In most other regions, it is included with a standard subscription. Confirm local pricing on the app before fight day.
The Matchup
Agit Kabayel has earned great respect recently with wins over Arslanbek Makhmudov, Frank Sanchez, and Zhilei Zhang. Those performances showed his discipline and his ability to break guys down on the inside. This fight is about protecting his spot as a top-contender.
Damian Knyba stands 6’7″ and needs to use every bit of his reach. To win, he must keep his jab snapping and avoid getting trapped in a phone booth. If Kabayel can get past the reach and work the ribs, it’s a long night for the challenger. If Knyba keeps him at the end of his punches, it becomes a chess match.
Full Fight Card
Heavyweight (WBC Interim Title): Agit Kabayel vs Damian Knyba
Heavyweight: Granit Shala vs Peter Milas
Lightweight (WBC Interim Title): Jadier Herrera vs Ricardo Nunez
Super Middleweight: Simon Zachenhuber vs Anthony Zaulig
