Crawford’s achievements are obvious. Multiple divisions. Undisputed status. A defining win over Canelo Alvarez at super middleweight in September 2025. On paper, the résumé looks complete. When the path is examined, it becomes harder to defend.

Crawford did not defend any of his undisputed titles. He unified divisions and moved on. That matters in an era where past greats were judged by how long they stayed and how many challengers they turned back. There was no sustained weeding-out process at welterweight or junior middleweight. He did not remain in place long enough for pressure to build.

The Canelo win was decisive, but it was also contained. Crawford entered the division, beat an older, injured, flat-footed champion, and exited without engaging the wider field at 168. It was a peak moment, not a campaign.

Other wins carry similar context. Errol Spence Jr. was coming off a serious car crash. Shawn Porter was nearing the end, with retirement already in view. At 154, Crawford’s win over Israil Madrimov remains debated. Competitive. Unsettled. He won on the scorecards, but it looked to many fans that Madrimov was the better of the two.

None of this diminishes Crawford’s skill. He is elite. Technically complete. Adaptable. But era-defining greatness usually involves prolonged exposure to danger, not just mastery of moments.

That is where the comparison shifts.

Oleksandr Usyk stayed. He beat Anthony Joshua twice. He beat Tyson Fury twice. He beat Daniel Dubois. All were bigger. All were operating at full scale in their division.

Usyk did not collect belts and leave. He lived under the weight of size, risk, and consequence.

Crawford’s case rests on peaks. Usyk’s rests on endurance.

That difference is why the question still exists.

And why it remains unresolved.