Trainer Abel Sanchez says WBO welterweight champion Brian Norman Jr. is poised to be the next “star” going into his fight against former two-division world champion Devin Haney this Saturday, November 22nd, at the massive Ring IV event at the ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

(Credit: Queensberry/Leigh Dawney)

Norman Jr.’s Moment Arrives

Sanchez views this as a watershed moment for the 24-year-old Norman Jr. (28-0, 22 KOs) to prove himself to the world by taking Haney’s scalp and finishing the job that Ryan Garcia started last year when he exposed him as lacking a chin.

Norman Jr. is going to be on the hunt on Saturday, chasing Haney around the ring if need be, in their 12-round co-feature fight on the David Benavidez vs. Anthony Yarde undercard on DAZN PPV.

The Fight That Could Steal Riyadh

The Haney-Norman Jr. fight is expected to steal the show on Saturday, as it has the makings of being a drama-filled fight for as long as it lasts. Haney (32-0, 16 KOs) will be attempting to show that his last two abysmal performances against Jose Ramirez and Ryan Garcia were just an anomaly.

“The fight I’m looking forward to is Brian Norman vs. Devin Haney. It’s a point in his career where it’s time to shine,” said trainer Abel Sanchez to Seconds Out about Brian Norman Jr.

The Pressure Is All on Haney

“Devin obviously has had some issues in the past. I think moving up to 147 is the best thing for him because it’s going to give him that extra weight and extra strength. That’s got to be the gem [Haney vs. Norman Jr.] for Saturday night,” said Sanchez about Saturday’s co-feature bout.

It’s going to be interesting to see if Haney does punch with more power in his first fight at the full 147-lb weight for the division. In Devin’s 144-lb catchweight fight against Jose Ramirez earlier this year on May 2, 2025, he didn’t show any additional punching power from when he’d campaigned at 140 and 135.

What’s more critical to Haney than power is his ability to withstand Norman Jr.’s hard shots. His chin has been exposed as his Achilles heel in his fights against Ryan Garcia, Vasily Lomachenko, and Jorge Linares. Devin was staggered at points in all three of those fights.

Is Haney Safe on the Outside?

Norman Jr. punches harder than all three of those fighters with either hand, and he doesn’t need to load up on his shots. Also, his jab is like a power punch, and it’s something that Haney will have to worry about at all times because he’s got the reach advantage on him. So, even if Devin chooses to keep the action on the outside on Saturday night, he won’t be safe.

“I think Brian has all the tools to be that next not-so-known kind of star that may have an impact on the sport. There’s no pressure on him. The pressure is on Devin to perform. Brian is someone who has been overlooked, and I think that’s the big advantage that he does have,” said Abel.

A Win That Changes Everything

A knockout victory for Norman Jr. over Haney will vault him to another level in terms of stardom, paving the way for fights against these notable fighters:

Conor Benn

Ryan Garcia

Teofimo Lopez

Shakur Stevenson

Usually, those fighters would turn up their noses at the idea of fighting Norman Jr., but with Turki Alalshikh’s backing, they’ll be interested if it pays.

“He can punch. That knockout [Jin Sasaki] wasn’t one that he hadn’t done in the past. He’s solidly built. He’s built perfectly for a welterweight, maybe junior middleweight at the most. His attitude outside of the ring and inside the ring impresses me,” said Abel about Norman Jr.

Norman Jr’s punching power is lethal for the welterweight division. He’s like this generation’s version of Julian Jackson, and dangerous at all times.