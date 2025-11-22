Tim Bradley says Devin Haney has been studying Floyd Mayweather Jr’s style his whole camp, and will be using that approach in his fight tonight against WBO welterweight champion Brian Norman Jr. at the Ring IV event at the ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The Full “Baby Floyd” Blueprint

The commentator Bradley predicts that Haney (32-0, 16 KOs) will be using Floyd’s shoulders step-back, movement, and hit-and-don’t-get-hit style against Norman Jr. (28-0, 22 KOs).

Tim says he’d recommended that Norman Jr. train during camp to chase live chickens to prepare for the movement Devin will use during the fight. And as far as he can tell, Norman Jr. didn’t take him up on his advice to bring the chickens into camp to train.

Bill Haney Gives Away the Gameplan

Haney has said he would fight differently for this clash tonight. However, his father, Bill Haney, let the cat out of the bag at the final press conference this week, saying that Devin will “neutralize” Norman Jr’s offense, and force him to do what he’s not comfortable doing. So, basically, it means Haney is going to move and hold all night

“I’m Floyd ‘Baby’ Mayweather, hit-and-don’t-get-hit. Watch that shoulder roll,” said Tim Bradley on his channel about what Devin Haney will be fighting like tonight against Brian Norman Jr, using his Mayweather imitation, but a lighter, slower, more flawed version. “Put him in the dirt. That’s got to happen for Norman. He’s going to have to time him, because ‘Baby’ Floyd is coming.”

Haney’s Mayweather Obsession

Haney has been using a Mayweather-lite version of Floyd’s fighting style his entire career. But this week was the first time he mimicked Mayweather’s entire repertoire during the face-offs with Norman Jr. Before, he was saying a lot of the stuff that Floyd would. It’s like Haney has no self. He’s a copy of Mayweather.

“Floyd Mayweather. You’re going to see some shoulder rolls. You’re going to see some inside fighting,” said Bradley, predicting how Haney will fight. “You’re going to see some boxing from Haney. Floyd Mayweather, that’s who he’s been studying. When you see him in the face-off, and he’s doing all of this. That’s all Floyd.”

“This dude [Haney] was obsessed with Floyd this entire camp. Maybe his entire camp, to be honest with you. This is his inspiration. That’s who he’s getting his confidence from. ‘I’m going back to the old days.’ That’s why Mickey Bey is there. Mickey Bey knows the Floyd Mayweather style. He trained around him for years, too. He picked that up.”

Why Devin Won’t Fight Inside

It’s unlikely that Haney will attempt to fight Norman Jr. on the inside because that would put him at risk of being punched at point-blank range to the head. He’s not going to want that.

“The Normans, if you’re paying attention, you know what he’s going to do,” said Bradley.