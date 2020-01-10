Big Baby Miller Headed To A Top Rank Deal, And A Ring Return On The Wilder-Fury II Card?

Have you still got some time for Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller? Are you still a fan of the New Yorker despite his well-documented failed drugs tests of last year (those that ruined not only his reputation in some quarters, but also ruined his June 1 shot at heavyweight champ Anthony Joshua)?





If so, there could be some good news about to break. Speaking with Fight Hype, Miller’s co-promoter Dmitriy Salita strongly hinted that the unbeaten Miller could be about to sign a big deal with Top Rank, and that he could, “if all goes well, be fighting on the card of the biggest heavyweight fight of the year.” That, one assumes Salita means, is the soon-to-be-upon-us Deontay Wilder Vs. Tyson Fury rematch of February 22. Miller on the under-card – yay or nay?

“We are looking to line up Jarrell with a major deal, and something is going to be announced in the very near future – in the coming days,” Salita told Fight Hype. “I feel Jarrell is one of the best heavyweights in the world. I feel he has the skills to beat Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua; I feel he WOULD have beaten Joshua on June 1. I’m very excited about what is going to happen in the coming days for him. (when pressed on whether the deal will be one with Top Rank) That is fair speculation. If all goes well, he may be fighting on the card of the biggest heavyweight fight of the year, maybe of many, many years.”

Miller, 23-0-1(0) has almost served his ban, he has hopefully kept himself in reasonable shape or better, and, if you are willing to give him a second chance, he might be capable of making quite the comeback here in 2020. It was of course dumber than dumb what Miller did last year, as he himself has admitted, and we have to hope it was just that, a dumb mistake; one he will not repeat again.





As for Miller featuring on the Wilder-Fury II card in Las Vegas, this would certainly add some interest. A great talker and, at the time of his dumb mistake, close to making more believers than nonbelievers out of fans, Miller has a knack for attracting interest. If Miller does one day end up fighting Fury it will be one helluva build-up. And as for the head-to-heads, forget it!

Let’s see just what Miller’s soon to be announced big deal is, and if he will indeed be featured on the Feb. 22 show at The MGM Grand.