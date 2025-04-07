Jarrell Miller Slaps Fabio Wardley – Another Heavyweight Presser, Another Fracas

Fight fans might be more than a little tired of pre-fight dramas at press conferences and weigh-ins. We’ve seen far too many table slips, slaps in the face, and pushing and shoving matches between two fighters as they go face-to-face ahead of a fight. And today it happened again, this as Jarrell Miller and Fabio Wardley almost got physical at the presser that took place ahead of their June 7th fight in Ipswich, UK.

Miller, one of the sport’s bad boys, a man with a big mouth and a fast mouth, didn’t like some of the things Wardley said about him today, and the New Yorker reached over security and managed to push Wardley back by the forehead.

Miller, one of the most proficient trash-talkers in the sport today, didn’t like it when Wardley issued a “death threat,” towards him.

“I’m gonna whup his ass. I know Frank [Warren] is a good salesman, but he’s f****d up,” Miller said of Wardley. “There’s a reason I’ve been avoided for so many years. I’m a killer, real warriors travel anywhere, we’re cut from different cloth. I was being respectful but then he made a r****d ass diss song, ‘big baby killer.’ Where I come from you make a diss son, that’s a death threat. I’m gonna f**k you up, you can smile all you want.”

To which Wardley, 18-0-1(17) shot back:

“This diss track, this song he’s talking about, I don’t know about it. I don’t know if he dreamt it,” Wardley said. “They call you Big Baby because you don’t shut the f**k up, you need a pacifier in your mouth.”

“Come make me shut up then,” the 26-1-2(22) Miller barked.

And then Miller managed to make contact with Wardley’s head, with a full melee erupting. For some, this stuff is still fun and games, for others it’s dull and has been done to death. But the passion both heavyweights showed today will hopefully translate into a great action fight on June 7.

Miller, by the way, says only Daniel Dubois has managed to defeat him, and that’s because he took the fight on short-notice. Now, can Wardley get a stoppage win over the 36 year old? Wardley, the younger man by six years, is coming off that impressive first-round KO over Frazer Clarke in their rematch. Miller is coming off a draw with Andy Ruiz.