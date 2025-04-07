Jarrell Miller Vows To KO Fabio Wardley, “F*** Him Up Real Bad”

As fans know, unbeaten British heavyweight Fabio Wardley will land what he says is a dream fight in his hometown of Ipswich, at Portman Road Stadium, against Jarrell Miller. And as was to be fully expected, “Big Baby” has gone into trash-talk mode ahead of the June 7th clash. The two men have gone face-to-face, and New York’s Miller is predicting a definite KO win, one that will see him “f*** Wardley up real bad.”

Speaking to The Stomping Ground, 36 year old Miller said he is certain he will stop Wardley when they fight. “I’mma knock him out, six, seven rounds, maybe eight. I’m definitely going to stop him though,” a typically boisterous Miller said. “I’mma f*** him up real bad.”

The fight, an interesting one to be sure, will contest the interim WBA heavyweight title, and the winner will no doubt be looking for a massive fight next, maybe a full world title fight. But who does get the win on June 7th? Wardley, the younger man by six years, is unbeaten at 18-0-1(17) and the draw against Frazer Clarke was wiped clean when Wardley iced “Big Fraze” inside a round in their rematch.

Wardley has shown he can take a great shot, that he can whack with both hands, and that he can dig down deep and go 12 hard rounds if he has to. Miller we know is durable as a truck, with him having been stopped just once, this by Daniel Dubois, and in his last fight Miller looked good in holding former world champ Andy Ruiz to a draw, this a fight that most fans felt Miller, 26-1-2(22) actually won.

It would be a surprise if Miller did KO Wardley, as well as a big disappointment to Fabio and the thousands of his home fans who are expected to show up for the fight. But Miller can be dangerous, and he could be looked at as the biggest threat yet to Wardley’s unbeaten record. Miller will certainly be the heaviest guy Wardley has been in the ring with, with Miller often coming in at around the 300 pound mark.

This fight could be an explosive fight, and both men are predicting how the three judges will not be needed. Nobody has ever laid Miller out cold, but maybe Wardley can become the first man to do so. In the meantime, expect plenty more entertaining trash-talk from “Big Baby.”