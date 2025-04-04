Fabio Wardley vs. Jarrell Miller: Who Wins?

According to Mike Coppinger – who has recently started working for Turki Alalshikh, who now of course owns The Ring – a quite interesting heavyweight match-up is heading towards Ipswich in the UK. As per Coppinger’s report for Ring, unbeaten British heavyweight Fabio Wardley, who is knocking on the door for a world title shot, will likely face boxing bad boy Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller next.

The fight is being finalized for June 7 in Wardley’s hometown, the venue Portman Stadium, this a place Wardley has dreamed of fighting at for some time.

There was talk that Wardley, 18-0-1(17) and coming off that crushing, jaw-moving rematch KO over Frazer Clarke, would maybe fight Kubrat Pulev next, for a version of the WBA heavyweight title. Now, Fabio will likely face New Yorker Miller in what is arguably a better fight. Miller, 26-1-2(22) has been around the block, and he has of course generated a lot of controversy during his career: his failed drugs tests still proving haunting.

But Miller can fight, and he has been beaten only once, this by Daniel Dubois. Miller is now 36 years of age to Wardley’s 30, but you could make the argument that “Big Baby” is the toughest test yet for Wardley. On paper, anyway.

But for Wardley, this is a good learning fight, or maybe more than that. Miller has a good chin and a very good engine. Can Wardley make a big statement here by scoring a KO over Miller – and in front of his hometown fans, at that?

It will be interesting to see how Wardley copes with the sheer bulk and physical strength Miller will bring to the table, or to the ring. Remember, Miller has scaled as much as 305 pounds during his career. Also, the fun and games in the run-up to this fight could be, well, fun and games. Miller as we know is one of the best trash-talkers the sport has to offer today.

Miller, who is coming off a draw with Andy Ruiz, was unable to really get to Dubois ahead of their fight, but might Miller manage to unnerve Wardley, at least a little? Let’s wait and see.