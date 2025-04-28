Heated Words and Intense Stares: Devin Haney and Jose Ramirez Face Off in New York City Before Their DAZN PPV Battle

Devin Haney and Jose Ramirez met today for the Grand Arrivals in New York City for their chief support fight this Friday, May 2nd, on DAZN PPV at Times Square in New York.

Arrival Buzz

Haney (31-0, 15 KOs) looked bigger than Ramirez (29-2, 18 KOs) during the face-off, like a rehydration welterweight. The two will be fighting at 144-lb catchweight. Devin needs to win for him to get the rematch, as that’s the condition for this mini-tournament.

During the face-off, Ramirez was talking back and forth with Devin. You can tell that the two were trying to get a little edge ahead of their fight. Ramirez, 32, is too experienced for him to become intimidated by any trash-talking Haney, 26, could do.

“I love to bring fireworks on May 2nd. I look to show the world a new and improved, better Devin Haney than before,” said Haney during today’s Grand Arrivals in New York for his co-feature fight against Jose Ramirez this Friday, May 2nd, at Times Square.

“Fireworks” Mystery

Haney isn’t much of a puncher. So, it’s unclear what he’s talking about when he says “bring fireworks” for this fight. He’s using that term all during the promotion of the fight, giving the impression that he’s going to slug, but that’s not his style. He’s more of a jab, hold, single punch, and move fighter.

“I had to go back to the drawing board and focus on the mistakes I was making. And like I said, become a better version of myself. I look to go in there and show it on Friday. It all starts with May 2nd. My main focus right now is Jose Ramirez. “He’s a former two-time champion. He’s coming and bringing everything. I look to show him and handicap and show him I’m on a whole different level. And then we get to the Ryan Garcia fight. It all starts on Friday night,” said Haney.

Haney’s drawing board comment is likely about him spending the entire year working on taking away the left hook that Ryan repeatedly dropped him with in their last fight in April. He knows he needed to learn to neutralize that weapon for him to have a shot at beating him in the rematch or anyone else he faces.

Ramirez will certainly be throwing left hooks to test out whether Haney has learned to stop that punch, and it’s likely he’ll find success with it. Whether Haney can take the punch is the real question.