Boxing Tonight: Eubank Jr vs. Benn – Live Results

Tonight, Chris Eubank Jr. (34-3, 25 KOs) gets his chance to put Conor Benn (23-0, 14 KOs) in his place in their 12-round middleweight contest, with their event starting at 12:00 pm ET / 9:00 am PT on DAZN PPV. A large crowd of 65,000 fans is expected to attend the Eubank Jr.-Benn event at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London tonight.

Fight Time & Location

Earlier today, Eubank Jr. weighed 169.4 lbs, while Benn came in at 165 pounds for their 10-lb rehydration clause. There was a limit of 170 lbs. The DAZN PPV price for tonight’s event is $24.99 for U.S. boxing fans and £19.95 in the UK.

Ring walks for Eubank Jr. vs. Benn are approximately 5:00 pm ET / 2:00 p.m. PT.

Full Card on DAZN

Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn – main event

Anthony Yarde vs. Lyndon Arthur 3 – co-feature

Liam Smith vs. Aaron McKenna

Viddal Riley vs. Cheavon Clarke

Chris Billam-Smith vs. Brandon Glanton

Benn will be moving up from welterweight to face Eubank Jr. at middleweight. That’s why there was a need for a 10-lb rehydration limit to keep Chris Jr. from having a big advantage. It gives Conor more of a chance than he otherwise would have.

Eubank Jr. is the favorite for tonight’s fight. However, given how drained he looked at yesterday’s weigh-in, many boxing fans believe Benn, 28, will be victorious. Conor’s promoter, Eddie Hearn, believes he’s going to make short work of Eubank Jr. tonight, stopping him within six rounds from the pressure that he puts on him.

Benn is known for fighting at a fast pace, and he punches as hard as middleweights. However, he has been inactive for the last three years due to his suspension, which has prevented him from seeing enough action to continue developing as a fighter. He doesn’t appear to be fighting at the same level now as he was back in 2021. That version of Benn would cause Eubank Jr. a lot of problems with his punching power.