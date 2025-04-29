Tyson Fury Back In The Gym, Says “You Know What’s Coming”

It seems there is a good chance former heavyweight champ Tyson Fury will do what so many people strongly suspected he would do all along, and that’s fight again. Fury, who announced his retirement from the ring for the fifth, or was it the sixth time, shortly after losing his rematch with Oleksandr Usyk, has just uploaded a short video of himself in the gym alongside trainer Sugar Hill Steward.

Fury, who does seem to be in pretty good shape judging by how he looks in the short clip, had the following to say:

“Just in the gym and I bumped into somebody you might know,” Fury says, before the camera focuses on Steward.

“You got it…..You know what time it is,” Steward says.

“You know what’s coming,” Fury adds.

So, is the Fury comeback, yet another one, on? It would absolutely be no shock or surprise if Fury did announce a return to the ring. After all, Fury loves to fight, the training for a fight keeps his mental health in good shape, and so many fans still want to see Fury get it on with Anthony Joshua is a fight that could prove to be one of the biggest in the history of British boxing.

Usyk has, of course, just confirmed his next fight, which is a rematch with Daniel Dubois. Might Fury be hoping Dubois gets the revenge win, with him having an eye on fighting Dubois if “DDD” does win on July 19th?

At age 36, Fury is not old for a modern-day heavyweight, and only Usyk has managed to beat him. A third fight with Usyk looks unlikely, but again, Fury could come back to fight either Joshua or, should he get the win at Wembley in July, Dubois.

On a scale of 1 to 10, it seems we are looking at at least a 5 as far as Fury coming back. Again. Can Fury become a world champion all over again, or should he fight AJ, and if so, who wins and how?

Eddie Hearn remains convinced Fury WILL come back and fight Joshua.