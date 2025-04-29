“Laser-Focused” Ryan Garcia Expected to Deliver Quick Knockout Blow to Rolando Romero, Says Promoter Oscar De La Hoya

Oscar De La Hoya predicts a fast knockout victory within four rounds for welterweight Ryan Garcia against Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero on Friday, May 2nd at Times Square in New York City on DAZN PPV. De La Hoya says the fight will be “intense” while it lasts, but Ryan (24-1, 20 KOs) will lower the boom on Rolly (16-2, 13 KOs) with one of his left hooks.

(Credit: Matchroom Boxing)

Ring rust could be a factor in this fight for Garcia because he hasn’t fought in a year. There are questions about whether what we saw of him in his last fight was naturally him. He did test positive for the PED Ostarine. He hadn’t been looking nearly as impressive in recent fights leading up to his last bout against Devin Haney on April 20th.

“Intense” Four Rounds?

“I’m expecting a serious Ryan, a laser-focused Ryan, for that matter. I think this fight will be so, so intense while it lasts,” said promoter Oscar De La Hoya today during the Grand Arrivals about the main event fight between Ryan Garcia and Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero on Friday, May 2nd, live on DAZN PPV. “It’s probably going to last four rounds. I like that check left hook that Ryan has. Then again, Rolly comes in like this. It’s hard to time, awkward. You just never know. Ryan’s style, he can get reckless at times. Can he get caught? Will he get caught? You got to watch May 2nd, man,” said De La Hoya.

For De La Hoya’s sake, he’d better hope the fight only lasts four rounds because if Rolly is able to stay in there for six rounds, he’s going to have a chance of knocking Ryan out or making him quit. He’s going to be targeting Kingry’s body, looking to duplicate the success Gervonta Davis had in knocking him out.