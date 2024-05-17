Fury vs Usyk: DAZN  is offering new customers the first month FREE!

This Saturday, behold a colossal clash as WBC and Lineal Champion Tyson Fury locks horns with WBO/IBF/WBA unified champion Oleksandr Usyk in a historic bout, streamed live globally exclusively on DAZN.

You can secure your virtual seat to this epic showdown by visiting DAZN.com or through the DAZN app available on smart TVs, tablets, mobiles, and gaming consoles.

In the US, secure the broadcast for $69.99, which also nets you a one-month FREE DAZN subscription, packed with over 150 live fight nights annually, other combat sports, and a treasure trove of boxing documentaries and archive footage. Newcomers to DAZN also receive their first month free, making the total cost for the fight a flat $69.99.

Purchase Options in the US:

Monthly Pass: First month FREE, then $29.99 per month. Cancel with 30 days’ notice.

12-month Contract: First month FREE, then $19.99 per month.

Included in your free month, you’ll get to witness these bouts:

May 23: Jermaine Franklin vs. Devin Vargas

May 25: Elle Brooke vs. Paige VanZant

May 25: Bader Samreen vs. Orlando Mosquera

May 31: Andreas Katzourakis vs. Kudratillo Abdukakhorov

June 1: 5 vs. 5 (Live on DAZN PPV)

June 7: Oscar Collazo vs. Gerardo Zapata

June 15: Subriel Matias vs. Liam Paro

Ring Walk Timings:

Tune into the main broadcast at 12 PM ET with the main event scheduled to start around 4:30 PM ET.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, May 18

Saturday, May 18 Start Time: 12 PM ET (5 PM UK time)

12 PM ET (5 PM UK time) Streaming: Exclusively LIVE on DAZN

Exclusively LIVE on DAZN Venue: To be confirmed

Brief Rundown of the Card: