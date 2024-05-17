Fury vs Usyk: DAZN  is offering new customers the first month FREE!

This Saturday, behold a colossal clash as WBC and Lineal Champion Tyson Fury locks horns with WBO/IBF/WBA unified champion Oleksandr Usyk in a historic bout, streamed live globally exclusively on DAZN.
You can secure your virtual seat to this epic showdown by visiting DAZN.com or through the DAZN app available on smart TVs, tablets, mobiles, and gaming consoles.
In the US, secure the broadcast for $69.99, which also nets you a one-month FREE DAZN subscription, packed with over 150 live fight nights annually, other combat sports, and a treasure trove of boxing documentaries and archive footage. Newcomers to DAZN also receive their first month free, making the total cost for the fight a flat $69.99.
Purchase Options in the US:
- Monthly Pass: First month FREE, then $29.99 per month. Cancel with 30 days’ notice.
- 12-month Contract: First month FREE, then $19.99 per month.
Included in your free month, you’ll get to witness these bouts:
- May 23: Jermaine Franklin vs. Devin Vargas
- May 25: Elle Brooke vs. Paige VanZant
- May 25: Bader Samreen vs. Orlando Mosquera
- May 31: Andreas Katzourakis vs. Kudratillo Abdukakhorov
- June 1: 5 vs. 5 (Live on DAZN PPV)
- June 7: Oscar Collazo vs. Gerardo Zapata
- June 15: Subriel Matias vs. Liam Paro
For more details, head over to DAZN.com.
Ring Walk Timings:
- Tune into the main broadcast at 12 PM ET with the main event scheduled to start around 4:30 PM ET.
Event Details:
- Date: Saturday, May 18
- Start Time: 12 PM ET (5 PM UK time)
- Streaming: Exclusively LIVE on DAZN
- Venue: To be confirmed
Brief Rundown of the Card:
- The main event features Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk vying to become the undisputed heavyweight champion, a feat last achieved by Lennox Lewis in 1999.
- In a rematch filled with anticipation, Australian Jai Opetaia faces Mairis Briedis for the IBF world championship.
- Joe Cordina defends his IBF world super featherweight title against Anthony Cacace.
- Heavyweights Frank Sanchez and Agit Kabayel return to Riyadh for a WBC Final Eliminator after their last knockout victories.
- Young heavyweight prospect Moses Itauma faces Ilja Mezencev in a significant early career test.
- UK’s Mark Chamberlain battles Nigerian challenger Joshua Wahab in a high-stakes lightweight bout.
- Former light heavyweight king Sergey Kovalev takes on Robin Sirwan Safar at cruiserweight.
- Opening the event, New Zealand’s David Nyika squares off against Michael Seitz in a cruiserweight bout.