Tyson Fury Still Claims He Beat Usyk “Two Times, The World Knows The Truth”

With fans again wondering if former heavyweight champ Tyson Fury will return to the ring soon – this after Fury released a short video of himself in the gym with trainer Sugar Hill Steward, Fury telling us “you know what’s coming” – Fury’s two-time conqueror Oleksandr Usyk said that a third fight with Fury is possible.

Speaking with ‘The Stomping Ground’ ahead of his July 19th return fight with Daniel Dubois, Usyk said in reply to who he could fight after the Dubois rematch (this assuming Usyk wins of course), that he could fight Anthony Joshua again, or Fury again.

And Fury evidently saw Usyk’s interview, with the former champ writing on Instagram: “Beat the f****r 2 times the world knows the truth. Any time, any place. Sucher (sic). UK next time 100k people.”

So, is Fury set to return to the ring, and if so, is Usyk the man he wants? Fury is correct when he says the world knows the truth: Usyk defeated Fury fair and square twice, and he came within a whisker of taking Fury out in the 9th round of their first fight. Fury has failed to show class and sportsmanship in defeat, as plenty of fans felt might be the case all along.

Usyk, though, has never said anything bad about Fury, with the Ukrainian instead being the epitome of a classy and respectful world heavyweight champion.

“He’s not retired,” Usyk said of Fury. “I think Tyson will continue training, continue boxing, because he’s a great man. Yes, Tyson Fury….a lot of speak – blah, blah, blah, blah. But it’s good. Great man, wow.”

So, could it be that the Usyk-Fury rivalry is not yet over and done with? If the two do fight a third time, would Fury have any real chance of getting a win over the fighter who could be called his bogeyman or his nemesis? Or might it be 3-0 to Usyk if the two stars do get it on one more time?